OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

13 December 2019

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc (the "Company") announces that 30,267,049 Ordinary Shares of 10p each ("shares") were issued and allotted on 13 December 2019 at a price of 95.7p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 90.4p grossed up by 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 16 September 2019).

These shares were issued pursuant to an Offer for Subscription to raise up to £120 million with an over-allotment facility of £50 million in the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 tax years.

Following the allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 953,541,360 and the unaudited net assets of the Company are calculated to be £862,001,389 based on the last released NAV per share of 90.4p.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 23 December 2019.

For further information please contact:

Parisha Kanani

Company Secretary

0203 935 3520