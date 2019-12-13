Decathlon Capital Partners backs custom clothier with seven-figure cash infusion



NEW YORK, NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Menswear custom clothiers Knot Standard announces a major investment by Decathlon Capital Partners to expand the business.

The seven-figure investment supports expansion into new geographic markets, the opening of new showrooms and resources to continue delivering a high-touch customer experience.

Founded in 2012, Knot Standard is built on the premise that men’s clothing should present a unique and individual style customized to every customer. Knot Standard’s team of personal stylists and tailors work with clients to build a fashionable wardrobe that fits perfectly and makes a statement. The company operates showrooms in 10 major U.S. cities, from Los Angeles and San Francisco, to Washington D.C. and Knot Standard’s headquarters in New York City.

“We built our reputation on luxury, custom menswear that is uniquely designed for each client by professional stylists,” said CEO and co-founder John Ballay. “The service delivers a modern, seamless experience online, on the phone, and in our nationwide showrooms.”

“Our proprietary and third-party data helps us understand and anticipate demand, both from our existing customers and prospects, who we can market to with great precision,” said Matt Mueller, co-founder and president. “To reap the benefits of these insights, we wanted to partner with an investment team that could help us grow, and Decathlon was the perfect fit.”

“Knot Standard operates in a high-margin industry with a huge competitive edge – there is virtually no inventory risk,” said Decathlon’s John Borchers. “Unlike retail fashion, Knot Standard clothing is custom made. There is no unsold clothing hanging on racks, waiting to go out of season. The company also has a solid business plan that puts them on a trajectory for expansion into new regions. We are pleased to provide the fuel for that growth.”

Knot Standard’s vision is to transform the menswear industry with custom clothing that upends the mediocrity of men’s fashions. We believe a man’s style should be as individual as he is. We take a lot of pride in the hard work that we do, celebrate our achievements throughout every showroom, and have a people-first state of mind. Because even though our clothing is the final product, it is our people who make it all happen. Learn more at https://www.knotstandard.com/.

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.decathloncapital.com.

