Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM )

Class Period: December 14, 2017 - October 21, 2019

Deadline: December 23, 2019

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Pareteum improperly and inaccurately recognized revenue for certain customer transactions; (2) Pareteum's financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018 and quarters of ending March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019were false and could not be relied on; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET )

Class Period: February 25, 2017 - November 11, 2019

Deadline: January 21, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Energy Transfer’s permits to conduct the Mariner East pipeline project in Pennsylvania were secured via bribery and/or other improper conduct; (2) the foregoing misconduct increased the risk that the Energy Transfer and/or certain of its employees would be subject to government and/or regulatory action; and (3) as a result, Energy Transfer’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB )

Class Period: July 30, 2019 - October 28, 2019

Deadline: January 21, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) customer orders were actually declining, despite the massive investments the Company had made to spur demand for and use of its platform; (2) Grubhub’s new customer additions were generating significantly lower revenues as compared to historic cohorts because these customers were more prone to using competitor platforms; (3) Grubhub’s vaunted business model under which it secured exclusive restaurant partnerships had failed, and Grubhub needed to engage in the same aggressive non-partnered sales tactics embraced by its competitors to generate significant revenue growth; (4) Grubhub was required to spend substantial additional capital in order to grow revenues and retain market share in the face of heightened competitive dynamics and market saturation, eviscerating the Company’s profitability; and (5) as a result, Grubhub’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.