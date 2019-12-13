NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLF)

Class Period: March 7, 2018 - August 15, 2019

Deadline: January 6, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/tlf

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain costs of inventory had been improperly valued and expensed; (2) as a result, the Company’s financial results for certain periods were misstated; (3) the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (4) there was a material weakness in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements regarding Tandy’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI)

Class Period: October 29, 2018 - October 22, 2019

Deadline: January 7, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/rezi

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the negative operational effects of the Honeywell spin-off were more substantial and persistent than disclosed and had negatively affected the Company’s product sales, supply chain, and gross margins, putting Resideo’s fiscal 2019 financial forecasts at risk; (2) as a consequence, the Company’s financial guidance lacked a reasonable basis and the Company was not on track to make its fiscal 2019 guidance as defendants had claimed; and (3) as a result, Resideo’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT )

Class Period: July 2, 2018 - November 5, 2019

Deadline: January 13, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/plt

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company had engaged in channel stuffing to artificially boost sales; (2) that the Company's internal control over inventory levels was not effective; (3) that the Company had not adequately monitored inventory levels ahead of multiple product launches, where the new models would displace demand for aging products; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.