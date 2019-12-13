NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MagnaCare, a leader in health plan management, network rental, medical management, and casualty solutions today announced that its MyCreateHealth mobile app has been named a Silver winner in the App of the Year – Enterprise and SMB category in the 9th annual Best in Biz Awards and has received merit recognition for its mobile app in the Mobile Digital Health Resources category for the Digital Health Awards.



The vendor agnostic MyCreateHealth app, which is part of the Create technology suite, helps Labor, Public Sector, and Commercial plan sponsors support members and boost engagement, since the tool not only supports MagnaCare’s robust PPO and tiered networks and its innovative direct provider contracting network Create, but can also integrate with any of the plan sponsor’s chosen carriers and health benefits vendors.

When health plan members download the MyCreateHealth app, they enjoy on-the-go access to complete plan and benefits information, real-time claims status, receipt uploads to speed reimbursement, and GPS-enabled search for in-network providers. Meanwhile, plan sponsors whose members use the MyCreateHealth mobile app report dramatic reductions in cumbersome paperwork and time spent fielding routine member questions and note improved ease of communication with members throughout the plan year.

“From the outset, our aim was to make the MyCreateHealth app and the entire Create tech platform highly flexible,” said Arun Bhatia, MagnaCare’s Chief Information Officer. “The result is an all-in-one benefits administration hub that integrates with any insurance carrier, ancillary benefits vendor, payroll platform, or point solution. These distinctions from Best in Biz and The Digital Health Awards further validate the exceptional utility of our tech.”

Michelle Zettergren, MagnaCare’s President of Labor and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer adds, “These back-to-back recognitions echo the overwhelmingly positive feedback from our clients. By giving members on-the-go, real-time access to plan information and claims status, plus enabling plans sponsors to directly message their membership via their smartphones, the MyCreateHealth app is helping transform the way groups interact with and communicate about benefits and beyond.”

Best in Biz Awards is the only independent business awards program judged by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America. This year’s Best in Biz Awards winners were chosen from more than 700 entries submitted by public and private companies of all sizes in the US and Canada. Selection was based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled from some of the most respected newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2019, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2019-winners .

The Digital Health Awards recognizes high-quality digital health resources for consumers and health professionals. The awards program, going on its twentieth year, is organized by the Health Information Resource Center (HIRC), a clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields. The Digital Health Awards is an extension of the HIRC’s National Health Information Awards , the largest program of its kind in the United States. Because of the dynamic nature of digital health resources, the Digital Health Awards competition is held twice each year—Spring and Fall. To request the full list of winners from its Fall 2019 competition, visit: http://www.healthawards.com/dha/ .

About MagnaCare

For more than 25 years, MagnaCare has been building healthy communities together with Taft-Hartley funds, TPAs, carriers, and workers’ compensation and no-fault payors in the New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut tristate area. Its broad and wholly owned network, full health plan management services, comprehensive in-house medical management, and leading outcomes-based casualty solutions offer the ultimate flexibility and customization that help customers control health care costs, improve health, and achieve exceptional value. MagnaCare is a division of Brighton Health Plan Solutions, LLC