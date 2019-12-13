Today, December 13th 2019, Reykjavik Energy (OR) sold new bonds in the Bond series OR011222. The new issue amounted to ISK 870 million nominal value and the bonds were sold at a yield of 4.76%.

Fossar Markets managed the process on behalf of OR.

