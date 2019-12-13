AUGA group, AB (the “Company”) hereby informs that the total demand for bonds to be issued under the base prospectus, approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 25 November 2019 and under the Final Terms of Tranche 1 of bonds (respective decisions of the Board of the Company were adopted on 22 and 25 November 2019 as well as on 5 December 2019, hereafter the “Bonds”) was 125 percent of the offer base and total demand by retail investors was approx. 26 percent of total demand. All retail demand was satisfied in full. Investors from the Baltic Sea region formed the majority of the demand.

Consequently, on 13 December 2019 the Board of the Company, taking into account the recommendation of AS LHV Pank, which is the global lead manager of the offering of bonds, inter alia decided:

1) to determine that the final number of Bonds shall be 20,000;

2) to allocate the Bonds, as follows: (i) 6,418 units shall be allocated to the retail investors, regarding which the public and private offerings were executed and (ii) 13,582 units shall be allocated to the institutional investors;

3) to establish that for the category of investors, which have subscribed the Bonds for an aggregate amount of at least EUR 3,000,000, the issue price per such Bond is EUR 920.15.

The Bonds are expected to be delivered to investors on or about 17 December 2019 and trading in the Bonds is expected to commence on Nasdaq Vilnius until the end of the year 2019.

Global Lead Manager of the offering of bonds was AS LHV Pank, legal adviser – law firm TGS Baltic.

The person authorized to provide additional information:



General Manager:

Kęstutis Juščius

+370 5 233 5340

