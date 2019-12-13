Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
of Neopost SA1
In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des Marchés Financiers’
(French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations
Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560
|As at 30 November 2019
|Total number of shares
|34,562,912
|Theoretical total number of voting rights
|34,562,912
|Net total number of voting rights
|34,410,311
For more information, please contact:
|Gaële Le Men, Quadient
|Financial Communications Director
|+33 (0)1 45 36 31 39
| g.le-men@quadient.com /
financial-communication@quadient.com
Or visit our website: https://quadient.com/connections
1 The legal name Neopost S.A. will be changed into Quadient S.A. in 2020 during the next AGM. In the meantime, Neopost S.A. will operate under the commercial name Quadient
