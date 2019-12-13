Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
of Neopost SA1

In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des Marchés Financiers’
(French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations

Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560

  As at 30 November 2019
Total number of shares 34,562,912
Theoretical total number of voting rights 34,562,912
Net total number of voting rights 34,410,311

For more information, please contact:

Gaële Le Men, Quadient
Financial Communications Director
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 39
g.le-men@quadient.com /
financial-communication@quadient.com

Or visit our website: https://quadient.com/connections




 

1 The legal name Neopost S.A. will be changed into Quadient S.A. in 2020 during the next AGM. In the meantime, Neopost S.A. will operate under the commercial name Quadient



 

 

Attachment