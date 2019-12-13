Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

13 12 2019

Vast Resources plc

(“Vast” or the “Company”)

SP Angel Initiation Note

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to announce that the Company’s broker, SP Angel, has published a detailed initiation note which can be found on the Company’s website at the following link:

Vast Resources PLC Initiation Note

Please Note:

Access to SP Angel’s research via this website is subject to the following terms and conditions. SP Angel (‘SPA’) does not deal with individual or private investors (save in connection with corporate finance business). SPA’s research is thus not prepared for private investors and does not take into account any particular investor’s or class of investors’ investment objectives. You are therefore not being granted access to SPA research in your capacity as an investor or SPA client or potential investor or client. You understand that SPA is not offering you any financial service. Members of SPA’s Research department are not permitted to interact with private investors and you should not attempt to contact them.

**ENDS**

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”).

ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC

Vast Resources plc, is an AIM listed mining company with mines in Romania and Zimbabwe focused on the rapid advancement of high quality brownfield projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines in Romania and commencement of the joint venture mining agreement on the Chiadzwa Community Concession Block of the Chiadzwa Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe.

The Company’s portfolio includes an 80% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine in Romania, where work is currently underway towards developing and recommissioning the mine on completion of funding and the commencement of the of the Community Concession Block in Chiadzwa, Zimbabwe

Vast Resources owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which was commissioned in 2015, currently on care and maintenance.

