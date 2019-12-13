PRESS RELEASE

13 December 2019

Aéroports de Paris SA

November 2019 traffic figures

In November 2019, Paris Aéroport welcomed 7.9 million passengers, an increase of 0.9% compared with November 2018. 5.7 million passengers travelled through Paris-Charles de Gaulle (+3.3%) and 2.3 million through Paris-Orly (-4.8%). The decrease of Paris-Orly traffic is notably due to the closure for works of Orly's main runway (reopened since December 2nd), as well as the effects of the bankruptcy of the airline Aigle Azur, which ceased its activities as from the evening of Friday, September 6.

International traffic (excluding Europe) was up (+1.9%), due to growth in the following destinations: the French Overseas Territories (+11.9%), the Middle East (+3.0%) and North America (+2.8%). The destinations which were down: Asia-Pacific (-1.4%), Latin America (-0.2%) and Africa (-0.2%);

European traffic (excluding France) was up by 0.7%;

Traffic within France was down by 1.6%;

The number of connecting passengers increased by 4.4%. The connecting rate stood at 25.1%, up by 0.8 points compared with November 2018.

Since the beginning of the year, Paris Aéroport passenger traffic has increased by 2.8%, with a total of 99.9 million passengers. The number of connecting passengers has risen by 8.1%. The connecting rate stands at 22.6%, up by 1.1 points.

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.1%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 51.7% in November 2019 and has decreased of 31.2% since the beginning of the year(1). As a reminder, Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul Airport as of 6 April 2019(2). Excluding Istanbul Atatürk, TAV Airport traffic has increased by 1.6% since the beginning of the year(1).

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by -10.3% in November 2019 and has increased by 6.3% since the beginning of the year.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, increased by 5.1% in November 2019 and has increased by 6.0% since the beginning of the year.

Passengers Nov. 2019 % change 2019/2018 Jan.-Nov. 2019 % change 2019/2018 Last 12 months % change 2019/2018 Paris-CDG 5,662,345 +3.3% 70,366,331 +5.6% 75,989,105 +5.5% Paris-Orly 2,271,098 -4.8% 29,537,804 -3.5% 32,040,692 -3.1% Total Paris Aéroport 7,933,443 +0.9% 99,904,135 +2.8% 108,029,797 +2.8% Santiago 1,879,010 -10.3% 22,483,600 +6.3% 24,660,220 +6.7% Amman 628,101 +5.1% 8,264,489 +6.0% 8,894,294 +6.2% Antalya 1,357,723 +12.2% 34,837,329 +12.9% 35,547,815 +12.5% Ankara 1,042,052 -10.6% 12,719,565 -18.4% 13,871,371 -18.6% Izmir 900,837 -3.3% 11,537,913 -7.6% 12,477,338 -7.6% Bodrum 100,174 -7.0% 4,262,699 +4.3% 4,360,480 +4.0% Gazipaşa Alanya 41,424 +0.3% 1,071,771 -8.5% 1,116,446 -7.0% Medinah 589,927 +10.2% 7,629,530 +2.4% 8,325,629 +1.8% Tunisia 67,814 -5.6% 2,980,500 +23.3% 3,053,152 +23.8% Georgia 239,971 -16.0% 4,062,289 -1.4% 4,340,804 -0.3% Macedonia 188,474 +23.0% 2,480,767 +14.2% 2,651,456 +14.2% Zagreb (3) 247,277 +5.6% 3,204,386 +2.7% 3,419,251 +2.8% Total TAV Airports

(excluding Istanbul Atatürk) (1) 4,775,673 +0.8% 84,786,749 +1.6% 89,163,742 +1.1% Istanbul Atatürk (2) N/A N/A 16,072,534 N/A N/A N/A Total TAV Airports (1) 4,775,673 -51.7% 100,859,283 -31.2% 89,163,742 +1.1%

Restated figures taking into account Antalya's traffic since January 1st 2018. See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport. Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figures.

Aircraft Movements Nov. 2019 % change 2019/2018 Jan.-Nov. 2019 % change 2019/2018 Last 12 months % change 2019/2018 Paris-CDG 37,866 -0.4% 459,810 +4.0% 498,757 +4.1% Paris-Orly 15,954 -6.9% 202,471 -4.3% 220,046 -3.7% Total Paris Aéroport 53,820 -2.5% 662,281 +1.3% 718,803 +1.5% Santiago 13,133 -1.4% 143,572 +4.6% 157,615 +4.9% Amman 5,806 +2.6% 73,619 +3.8% 79,589 +4.2% Antalya 7,623 -5.1% 196,263 +12.2% 207,571 +15.2% Ankara 6,870 -14.6% 83,765 -17.8% 91,746 -17.8% Izmir 5,729 -4.7% 72,019 -6.5% 79,059 -5.4% Bodrum 648 -4.7% 27,647 +5.0% 28,786 +6.6% Gazipaşa Alanya 309 +3.7% 7,067 -7.0% 7,514 -4.0% Medina 4,239 +6.9% 55,565 -0.4% 60,433 -0.7% Tunisia 543 -12.8% 18,444 +18.4% 19,067 +18.8% Georgia 2,602 -20.4% 39,596 -3.4% 42,744 -2.2% Macedonia 1,486 +12.7% 20,215 +10.2% 21,629 +9.7% Zagreb 3,344 +3.8% 41,710 +2.7% 44,770 +2.8% Total TAV Airports

(excluding Istanbul Atatürk) (1) 33,393 -5.9% 562,291 +0.6% 603,319 +1.5% Istanbul Atatürk (2) N/A N/A 111,975 N/A N/A N/A Total TAV Airports (1) 33,393 -52.7% 674,266 -30.6% 603,319 +1.5%

Restated figures taking into account Antalya's traffic since January 1st 2018. See press release of 8 April 2019. Istanbul Atatürk’s traffic is taken into account until 6 April 2019, date on which Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul airport.

Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Nov. 2019

% change 2019/2018 Share of total traffic Jan.-Nov. 2019

% change 2019/2018 Share of total traffic France -1.6% 15.9% -0.1% 15.0% Europe +0.7% 42.5% +2.7% 44.0% Other International

Of which +1.9% 41.6% +3.9% 41.1% Africa -0.2% 11.7% +2.1% 11.2% North America +2.8% 9.9% +7.5% 11.0% Latin America -0.2% 3.2% +6.7% 3.1% Middle-East +3.0% 5.4% +1.1% 5.1% Asia-Pacific -1.4% 6.8% +1.3% 6.4% French Overseas Territories +11.9% 4.5% +5.2% 4.3% Total Paris Aéroport +0.9% 100% +2.8% 100%





Paris Aéroport

(Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Nov. 2019 % change 2019/2018 Jan.- Nov. 2019 % change 2019/2018 Connecting Passengers(1) 971,890 +4.4% 11,254,737 +8.1% Connecting rate 25.1% +0.8 pt 22.6% +1.1 pt Seat load factor 85.6% +2.7 pt 86.6% +0.8 pt

(1) Departing passengers

