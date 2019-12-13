PRESS RELEASE
13 December 2019
Aéroports de Paris SA
November 2019 traffic figures
In November 2019, Paris Aéroport welcomed 7.9 million passengers, an increase of 0.9% compared with November 2018. 5.7 million passengers travelled through Paris-Charles de Gaulle (+3.3%) and 2.3 million through Paris-Orly (-4.8%). The decrease of Paris-Orly traffic is notably due to the closure for works of Orly's main runway (reopened since December 2nd), as well as the effects of the bankruptcy of the airline Aigle Azur, which ceased its activities as from the evening of Friday, September 6.
Since the beginning of the year, Paris Aéroport passenger traffic has increased by 2.8%, with a total of 99.9 million passengers. The number of connecting passengers has risen by 8.1%. The connecting rate stands at 22.6%, up by 1.1 points.
Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.1%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by 51.7% in November 2019 and has decreased of 31.2% since the beginning of the year(1). As a reminder, Istanbul Atatürk commercial flights were transferred to the new Istanbul Airport as of 6 April 2019(2). Excluding Istanbul Atatürk, TAV Airport traffic has increased by 1.6% since the beginning of the year(1).
Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, decreased by -10.3% in November 2019 and has increased by 6.3% since the beginning of the year.
Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, increased by 5.1% in November 2019 and has increased by 6.0% since the beginning of the year.
|Passengers
|Nov. 2019
|% change 2019/2018
|Jan.-Nov. 2019
|% change 2019/2018
|Last 12 months
|% change 2019/2018
|Paris-CDG
|5,662,345
|+3.3%
|70,366,331
|+5.6%
|75,989,105
|+5.5%
|Paris-Orly
|2,271,098
|-4.8%
|29,537,804
|-3.5%
|32,040,692
|-3.1%
|Total Paris Aéroport
|7,933,443
|+0.9%
|99,904,135
|+2.8%
|108,029,797
|+2.8%
|Santiago
|1,879,010
|-10.3%
|22,483,600
|+6.3%
|24,660,220
|+6.7%
|Amman
|628,101
|+5.1%
|8,264,489
|+6.0%
|8,894,294
|+6.2%
|Antalya
|1,357,723
|+12.2%
|34,837,329
|+12.9%
|35,547,815
|+12.5%
|Ankara
|1,042,052
|-10.6%
|12,719,565
|-18.4%
|13,871,371
|-18.6%
|Izmir
|900,837
|-3.3%
|11,537,913
|-7.6%
|12,477,338
|-7.6%
|Bodrum
|100,174
|-7.0%
|4,262,699
|+4.3%
|4,360,480
|+4.0%
|Gazipaşa Alanya
|41,424
|+0.3%
|1,071,771
|-8.5%
|1,116,446
|-7.0%
|Medinah
|589,927
|+10.2%
|7,629,530
|+2.4%
|8,325,629
|+1.8%
|Tunisia
|67,814
|-5.6%
|2,980,500
|+23.3%
|3,053,152
|+23.8%
|Georgia
|239,971
|-16.0%
|4,062,289
|-1.4%
|4,340,804
|-0.3%
|Macedonia
|188,474
|+23.0%
|2,480,767
|+14.2%
|2,651,456
|+14.2%
|Zagreb (3)
|247,277
|+5.6%
|3,204,386
|+2.7%
|3,419,251
|+2.8%
|Total TAV Airports
(excluding Istanbul Atatürk) (1)
|4,775,673
|+0.8%
|84,786,749
|+1.6%
|89,163,742
|+1.1%
|Istanbul Atatürk (2)
|N/A
|N/A
|16,072,534
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Total TAV Airports (1)
|4,775,673
|-51.7%
|100,859,283
|-31.2%
|89,163,742
|+1.1%
|Aircraft Movements
|Nov. 2019
|% change 2019/2018
|Jan.-Nov. 2019
|% change 2019/2018
|Last 12 months
|% change 2019/2018
|Paris-CDG
|37,866
|-0.4%
|459,810
|+4.0%
|498,757
|+4.1%
|Paris-Orly
|15,954
|-6.9%
|202,471
|-4.3%
|220,046
|-3.7%
|Total Paris Aéroport
|53,820
|-2.5%
|662,281
|+1.3%
|718,803
|+1.5%
|Santiago
|13,133
|-1.4%
|143,572
|+4.6%
|157,615
|+4.9%
|Amman
|5,806
|+2.6%
|73,619
|+3.8%
|79,589
|+4.2%
|Antalya
|7,623
|-5.1%
|196,263
|+12.2%
|207,571
|+15.2%
|Ankara
|6,870
|-14.6%
|83,765
|-17.8%
|91,746
|-17.8%
|Izmir
|5,729
|-4.7%
|72,019
|-6.5%
|79,059
|-5.4%
|Bodrum
|648
|-4.7%
|27,647
|+5.0%
|28,786
|+6.6%
|Gazipaşa Alanya
|309
|+3.7%
|7,067
|-7.0%
|7,514
|-4.0%
|Medina
|4,239
|+6.9%
|55,565
|-0.4%
|60,433
|-0.7%
|Tunisia
|543
|-12.8%
|18,444
|+18.4%
|19,067
|+18.8%
|Georgia
|2,602
|-20.4%
|39,596
|-3.4%
|42,744
|-2.2%
|Macedonia
|1,486
|+12.7%
|20,215
|+10.2%
|21,629
|+9.7%
|Zagreb
|3,344
|+3.8%
|41,710
|+2.7%
|44,770
|+2.8%
|Total TAV Airports
(excluding Istanbul Atatürk) (1)
|33,393
|-5.9%
|562,291
|+0.6%
|603,319
|+1.5%
|Istanbul Atatürk (2)
|N/A
|N/A
|111,975
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Total TAV Airports (1)
|33,393
|-52.7%
|674,266
|-30.6%
|603,319
|+1.5%
|Geographic split
Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly)
|Nov. 2019
% change 2019/2018
|Share of total traffic
|Jan.-Nov. 2019
% change 2019/2018
|Share of total traffic
|France
|-1.6%
|15.9%
|-0.1%
|15.0%
|Europe
|+0.7%
|42.5%
|+2.7%
|44.0%
|Other International
Of which
|+1.9%
|41.6%
|+3.9%
|41.1%
|Africa
|-0.2%
|11.7%
|+2.1%
|11.2%
|North America
|+2.8%
|9.9%
|+7.5%
|11.0%
|Latin America
|-0.2%
|3.2%
|+6.7%
|3.1%
|Middle-East
|+3.0%
|5.4%
|+1.1%
|5.1%
|Asia-Pacific
|-1.4%
|6.8%
|+1.3%
|6.4%
|French Overseas Territories
|+11.9%
|4.5%
|+5.2%
|4.3%
|Total Paris Aéroport
|+0.9%
|100%
|+2.8%
|100%
|Paris Aéroport
(Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly)
|Nov. 2019
|% change 2019/2018
|Jan.- Nov. 2019
|% change 2019/2018
|Connecting Passengers(1)
|971,890
|+4.4%
|11,254,737
|+8.1%
|Connecting rate
|25.1%
|+0.8 pt
|22.6%
|+1.1 pt
|Seat load factor
|85.6%
|+2.7 pt
|86.6%
|+0.8 pt
(1) Departing passengers
