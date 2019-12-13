New York, New York, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Film Academy (NYFA) Acting for Film alum Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is co-starring as one of the titular 6 Underground in a highly-anticipated new Netflix original film by Michael Bay.

6 Underground is the second-most expensive film ever produced by Netflix. The R-rated comedic action-thriller stars Ryan Reynolds as the leader of six vigilantes who’ve faked their deaths and go by numbers instead of names (One through Six, naturally.)

Garcia-Rulfo co-stars as Three, while Reynolds plays One. They are joined by Mélanie Laurent, Adria Arjona, Corey Hawkins, and Ben Hardy as Two, Four, Five, and Six, respectively. The film also co-stars Dave Franco and Peter Stormare.

The film is the latest blockbuster movie to feature NYFA Acting for Film alum Garcia-Rulfo, who attended NYFA’s 4-Week Filmmaking workshop as well as the 1-Year Acting for Film conservatory at our Burbank-based campus. Since graduating in 2004, Garcia-Rulfo has starred in hit films including, Cake, Murder on the Orient Express, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, and Widows, as well as the television series From Dusk til Dawn and Goliath.

Of his time at NYFA, Garcia-Rulfo said, "New York Film Academy really gave me the chance to work in front of the camera - a lot! Having that experience makes you comfortable to be in front of the camera. Once you get out of here [NYFA] you know everything. I already knew all the aspects of the camera setup and crew when I was on set - having that prior knowledge was one of my favorite things. NYFA gave me a base upon which to build. For that, I am very thankful."

Garcia-Rulfo also appeared alongside an A-list cast in The Magnificent Seven remake directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Peter Sarsgaard. In 2017, Garcia-Rulfo spoke with students in a Q&A at our Los Angeles campus following a screening of the film. Next year, he will be co-starring with Tom Hanks in Greyhound, an upcoming World War II submarine thriller written by Hanks.

New York Film Academy congratulates Acting for Film alum Manuel Garcia-Rulfo on his latest high-profile role, and is excited to see his star continue to rise in Hollywood! Check him out in 6 Underground on Netflix this Friday, December 13.

Press Inquiries Contact: helen.kanti@nyfa.edu

About New York Film Academy

New York Film Academy (NYFA) is a leading visual and performing arts school that offers hands-on intensive programs across 15 areas of study in New York City, Los Angeles, South Beach/Miami, Gold Coast (Australia), Florence (Italy), and more. Thousands of aspiring artists come to study at the New York Film Academy each year from over 120 countries. For more information, please visit nyfa.edu.

###





Attachment

Helen Kantilaftis New York Film Academy (212) 674-4300 helen.kanti@nyfa.edu