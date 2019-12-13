ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13.12.2019 AT 19.30

ROBIT PLC GRANTED OWN SHARES FOR BOARD'S ANNUAL COMPENSATION AND FOR CEO AS PART OF ANNUAL SALARY

At the meeting on 13th December 2019, the Board of Directors of Robit Plc decided to grant in total 26.614 shares to its Board of Directors as the annual compensation for the year 2019. The grant was based on the authorization given to the Board by the Annual General Meeting on 27th March 2019.

The stock price of the granted shares was 2,48 EUR, which was the closing price of Robit Plc's share on 13th December 2019. The total value of the granted shares is accordingly 66.002,72 EUR.





The Board decided to grant to the CEO in total 3.226 shares as part of the fixed yearly salary. The release is based on CEO contract. The total value of the granted shares is 8.000,48 euros.

The share compensation was granted with the shares, which were already in the assets of Robit Plc, so the total amount of shares did not change. The total amount of shares in Robit Plc's assets is after the release totally 148 793.

