SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash., Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keytronic Corporation (Nasdaq KTCC), a world class provider of engineering design and electromechanical manufacturing services, today announced it has been selected by Manufacturing Technology Insights Magazine as a Top 10 Metal Manufacturing Consulting/Services Company.



Keytronic’s Juarez, Mexico manufacturing facility has over 124K square feet of metal fabrication, stamping, laser cutting, turret and brake presses, welding, powder coat and wet paint. Keytronic also has an autonomous, full service quick turn proto shop within its metals facility.

“I’m very proud and excited to be selected as a 2019 Top 10 Metal Manufacturing Consulting/Services Company. We have had a very large influx of new metal centric business in 2019 due to the tariff situation and rising costs in China. My team has worked extremely hard to satisfy all our customers’ needs and we have added several million dollars of new equipment to keep up with demand. Our metal shop is a large advantage in the ever-increasing competitive world of contract manufacturing.”

About Keytronic

Keytronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam. Keytronic provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Keytronic visit: www.keytronic.com.

Safe Harbour Statement

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including Keytronic’s growth opportunities, including potential success and related revenues. Forward-looking statements include all passages containing verbs such as aims, anticipates, believes, estimates, expects, hopes, intends, plans, predicts, projects or targets or nouns corresponding to such verbs. Forward-looking statements also include other passages that are primarily relevant to expected future events or revenue or that can only be fully evaluated by events that will occur in the future. There are many factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted or projected in forward-looking statements, such as the success and timing of ramping, availability and timing and receipt of critical parts or components, as well as other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Keytronic’s SEC filings, including its most recent annual report and subsequent quarterly reports.

CONTACTS: Brett Larsen Michael Newman Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations Keytronic Corporation StreetConnect (509) 927-5500 (206) 729-3625



