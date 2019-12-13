MALTA, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) -- AE Ventures, an investment company that provides initial funding, acceleration, and advisory support to blockchain projects, today announced four new Investments in Blockchain Startups as a part of its leading global blockchain accelerator Starfleet. The company is continuing to support the blockchain ecosystem investing in the most promising projects in this area despite the crypto market's long standing problems. Four winning startups: Assetify, Cannomy, King Football, and Smart Credit, will each receive up to $100,000 USD in venture investment as well as six months of acceleration including support in the field of technology, business development, marketing and legal affairs from the AE Ventures team. Most importantly, they will retain access to Starfleet’s solid mentorship network, knowledge base, and expertise as part of the accelerator.

Situated in Malta – the well-known blockchain island, the third edition of the Starfleet accelerator program drew global coverage, attracting hundreds of startups from all over the world. The accelerator program is also streamed worldwide. Microsoft Innovation Center, Malta is a leading partner and host of the program’s third edition. Thanks to this partnership the startups would have further opportunity to incorporate in Malta. Additionally, Starfleet accelerator will start its first program in Bangalore, India, next year– thus expanding the scope of its activities.

“Starfleet Malta enables us to leverage our broad experience in developing blockchain projects, the strong expertise of our mentors and the support of the fast-growing blockchain ecosystem to welcome innovative blockchain companies into the AE Ventures family,” said Nikola Stojanow, CEO of AE Ventures. “With these new investments, we’re really looking forward to joining forces with promising startup teams to showcase the full potential of blockchain technologies that are changing the world.”



“At Microsoft, we believe that technology can empower all organizations and all people to achieve more; and that is exactly what we are doing with our MIC partners and AE Ventures,” said Vangelis Morfis, Microsoft’s M&O Lead for Greece, Cyprus, Malta. “Our partnership is promoting technology in Malta to help shape a better future for all. We are very proud to reward the work done by these start-ups in the areas of innovative technologies, such as Blockchain, and we commit to do even more in the coming months!”

The four new teams backed by Starfleet accelerator are:



Assetify, a b2b platform for crypto-backed loans, enabling lending institutions to provide credits using digital assets as collateral. The platform automates the relations between the user of the loan and the lender, creating multi-signature wallets. This is much cheaper and less risky. The company already has two paying customers — one bank in Switzerland and one lander in Bulgaria.

Cannomy, a pioneer of the cannabis economy, combining the benefits of promising blockchain technologies with the fast-growing cannabis ecosystem. The team is using Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) to source the funding of new ventures in this field and facilitate their operations and manage shareholders.

King Football is using chips and æternity blockchain to help football fans track easily items and identify if they are fake or original. Building on this functionality, the team is creating a social platform allowing fans to receive personalized messages from football stars as well as to trade original items, creating a big secondary market. The popular Bulgarian football player Dimitar Berbatov is also involved in the project and 14 series of its painted by himself items are already live on æternity blockchain.

SmartCredit is aiming to democratize the lending industry, using transferable tokenized credit, and thus helping every lender to become a bank. This huge industry is responsible for 90% of the money available today and its decentralization will bring significant new advantages. The platform will create 2-click consumer credits (money on demand) for the borrower and tools like credit tokenization, credit transferability and interest-bearing to the holder.

The four teams were selected out of ten startups who pitched for investment on the Demo Day, which was held on December 12, 2019 in Microsoft Innovation Center, Malta and broadcasted live worldwide.

For more information about Starfleet Malta and AE Ventures, please visit www.aeternitystarfleet.com and www.aeventures.io.

About AE Ventures

AE Ventures is an investment company providing initial funding, acceleration and advisory support to blockchain projects. The company also runs æternity Starfleet - a full-service global acceleration program for seed-stage startups utilizing blockchain. For more information, please visit www.aeventures.io and www.aeternitystarfleet.com



About æternity

æternity is a public, open-source, blockchain platform offering means for a decentralized future realized by a global community. Blockchain inherently has the disruptive potential to support distributed wealth and transparency in power structures. æternity aims to solve problems of scalability, security, be more economical, and user-friendly when it comes to accessing the smart contracts on the network. For more information, please visit www.aeternity.com

Contact Information:

Media Contact: Transform Group, aeternity@transformgroup.com

AE Ventures: Luka Sucic, luka@aeternity.com

Attachment