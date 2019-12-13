SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSKD), a microgrid company with advanced engineering, software and controls for innovative distributed energy resource management systems, today announced that it will file its Annual Report on Form 10-K on December 16, 2019.

“We plan to file our 10-K this Monday after the close of the market. We will also be issuing a shareholder letter Tuesday with a discussion on our results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019,” said Zach Bradford, CleanSpark’s CEO.

Mr. Bradford continued, “We have made notable progress in our business throughout 2019, and, as announced on October 16, 2019, we achieved four consecutive record-breaking quarters during the fiscal year and we are continuing to grow and expand our software’s presence in the microgrid or distributed energy generation (DEG) market. According to Navigant Research, in 2018, remote microgrid annual capacity was 1,231 MW compared to 1,463 MW for all grid-tied systems. By 2027, the gap grows to 4,230 MW for remote and 11,576 MW for all grid-tied systems combined. This is creating a significant market for our software and SaaS products in both on-grid and off-grid markets. We are also excited to continue to complete key milestones towards meeting the requirements for our planned uplist to Nasdaq, as announced on December 11, 2019. By uplisting to Nasdaq we hope to see numerous benefits for CleanSpark and our shareholders such as increased visibility, a greater chance of receiving analyst coverage, as most banks do not provide coverage for OTC companies, and increased oversight into trading which we hope will alleviate a lot of short-selling issues common to OTC companies.”

CleanSpark continues to trade under the symbol “CLSKD” for up to 20 trading days following the recent reverse stock split.

About CleanSpark:

CleanSpark provides advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Our services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. CleanSpark's software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. Our software is uniquely capable of enabling a microgrid to be scaled to the user's specific needs and can be widely implemented across commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal deployment.

