SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziyen Energy has announced they have acquired the minerals at the Douglas Prospect, Saxet Field in Nueces County, Texas in exchange for 930,000 ZiyenCoins.



The Douglas Prospect, covers 83.19 gross acres, 15.6 mineral acres, and includes a recently drilled shut in oil well. The Douglas Prospect is in the Saxet Oil Field which has produced over 100,000,000 barrels of oil from approximately 40 separate reservoirs. The field was developed in the late 1930’s producing an approximate 17,000 barrels of oil per day.

Alastair Caithness, CEO, stated

“This is our third transaction in ZiyenCoin, and the first acquisition in owning the mineral rights. This will provide Ziyen Energy with a long-term asset for the company, as unlike leasing the property the company now owns the minerals indefinitely in a Texas oil field which has produced over 100 million barrels of oil. As we make every new transaction in ZiyenCoin we are starting to set a precedence on the pricing of each oil asset with our digital energy token.”

About Ziyen Energy:

Ziyen Energy. is a technology-driven energy company incorporated in the State of Wyoming, U.S.A. in April 2016. Originally formed as a software company providing information on the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Ziyen specializes on business information, contracts, news and information by developing cutting edge procurement and supply chain software to provide clients with intelligence on industry specific government and private contracts. In addition, Ziyen Energy currently owns interests in oil assets based in Texas and the Illinois Basin, which covers Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. The equity of Ziyen Energy has been tokenized and issued as ZiyenCoin which is offered for sale as a Security Token pursuant to SEC Rule 506(c) of Regulation D.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing, performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.

