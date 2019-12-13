CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq: CNST) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its expertise in epigenetics to discover and develop novel therapeutics, today announced closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 7,475,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $34.50 per share, which includes 975,000 shares issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The total gross proceeds of the offering were $257.9 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and expenses payable by Constellation. All of the shares in the offering are being sold by Constellation.



J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and Cowen acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. RBC Capital Markets acted as a bookrunner, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey acted as lead manager for the offering.

The shares were offered by Constellation pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 9, 2019.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that selectively modulate gene expression to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancer. The Company has a deep understanding of how epigenetic and chromatin modifications in cancer cells and in the tumor and immune microenvironment play a fundamental role in driving disease progression and drug resistance. Constellation is driving development of the BET inhibitor CPI-0610 for the treatment of myelofibrosis as well as the EZH2 inhibitors CPI-1205 and CPI-0209 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other cancers. The Company is also applying its broad research and development capabilities to explore other novel targets that directly and indirectly impact gene expression to fuel a sustainable pipeline of innovative small-molecule product candidates.

Contacts



Ronald Aldridge

Senior Director, Investor Relations

Constellation Pharmaceuticals

+1 617-714-0539

ron.aldridge@constellationpharma.com

Lauren Arnold

Media Relations

MacDougall Biomedical Communications

+1 781-235-3060

larnold@macbiocom.com



