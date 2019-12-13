Denver, CO, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado Association Services, an Associa® company, is proud to announce that its managed community, Larimer Place, won the Community Associations Institute (CAI) Rocky Mountain Chapter Community of the Year award.



Larimer Place is a 31-story high-rise community comprised of 170 luxurious condominiums conveniently located on the corner of Larimer Square, and within walking distance of downtown Denver landmarks including Union Station, the Center for Performing Arts, 16th Street Mall, Clocktower, and other unique sites that makes Denver a special place to live.



The Community of the Year Award recognizes communities that best represent common-interest community living, excel in two-way communications with residents, and think of others beyond the community’s borders.



“Colorado Association Services is enormously proud that Larimer Place was recognized by CAI for demonstrating excellence in all facets of association operations and governance,” stated Matt Williams, PCAM®, Colorado Association Services president. “The board’s consistent leadership and unwavering commitment to their community and residents is very honorable. We are proud to manage the community and will continue to help the residents reach their ultimate vision.”



The award was presented to the board during the 2019 CAI Rocky Mountain Chapter Annual Awards and Celebration on December 12, 2019, in Greenwood Village, CO.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



