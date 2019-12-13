ALMONTE, Ontario, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd. (“3 Sixty” or the “Company”) (CSE: SAFE) (OTCQB: SAYFF) (FSE: 62P2) a leader in the risk management and security services sector of the cannabis industry, today announced the 3 Sixty team has been on the ground this week at the “MJBizCon” industry conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. With 35,000 attendees, including more than 1,300 exhibitors and over 1,250 investors, MJBizCon is the largest event in the U.S. hemp and cannabis industry and among the largest conferences of its type in the world.



Many representatives of businesses from the emerging and expanding cannabis industry were eager to connect with the Company's team of subject matter experts and took advantage of 3 Sixty's information booth and consultation areas. Highlighting discussions on cannabis licensing support, strategic risk management and asset protection services, the 3 Sixty team connected with current and potential clients from across the U.S. and around the world, providing a visible forum for 3 Sixty to showcase the leadership its team delivers in the cannabis and global security industry.

Importantly, the 3Sixty team was active at the many MJBizCon week events and learning sessions as well as being featured on the Business of Cannabis podcast live from the conference floor.

The Company also announces that, effective today, it has accepted the resignations of Nancy Croitoru and Vernon White as directors of the Company. While the Board remains constituted of a majority of independent directors, the Compensation and Governance Committee has been tasked to commence a formal search process for replacement directors to fill the vacancies resulting from these departures. The Company thanks Ms. Croitoru and Mr. White for their service to the Board and wishes them well in their future endeavours.

About 3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd.

3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd., operating through its wholly-owned subsidiary, 3 Sixty Secure Corp., is Canada's leading security service provider to the cannabis sector, transporting millions of dollars of product every month. 3 Sixty now provides enhanced cash management, cannabis security consulting, guarding and secure transport security services to more than 600 customers and more than 100 cannabis licensed producers. 3 Sixty employs over 650 staff, operates a fleet of over 150 vehicles and is one of the largest cash management service providers in Canada. Find out more at www.3sixtysecure.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

For further information regarding the Company, please contact:

Carlo Rigillo, Chief Financial Officer, 3 Sixty Secure Corp.

(866) 360-3360,

IR@3sixtysecure.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, 3 Sixty assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.