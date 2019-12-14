NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today announced the results of the annual evaluation of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq:NBI), which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 23, 2019.

The following 40 securities will be added to the Index:

EXCHANGESYMBOLCOMPANY NAME
NasdaqADMAADMA Biologics Inc.
NasdaqADPTAdaptive Biotechnologies Corp.
NasdaqAFMDAffimed NV
NasdaqAKROAkero Therapeutics Inc.
NasdaqALECAlector Inc.
NasdaqALLOAllogene Therapeutics Inc.
NasdaqARDXArdelyx Inc.
NasdaqARVNArvinas Inc.
NasdaqASMBAssembly Biosciences Inc.
NasdaqAXNXAxonics Modulation Technologies Inc.
NasdaqAXSMAxsome Therapeutics Inc.
NasdaqBBIOBridgeBio Pharma Inc.
NasdaqBCELAtreca Inc.
NasdaqBDSIBioDelivery Sciences International Inc.
NasdaqCGENCompugen Ltd.
NasdaqCHMAChiasma Inc.
NasdaqCSTLCastle Biosciences Inc.
NasdaqDTILPrecision BioSciences Inc.
NasdaqGHGuardant Health Inc.
NasdaqGMABGenmab A/S
NasdaqGOSSGossamer Bio Inc.
NasdaqGRTSGritstone Oncology Inc.
NasdaqKODKodiak Sciences Inc.
NasdaqKRTXKaruna Therapeutics Inc.
NasdaqMGTXMeiraGTx Holdings plc
NasdaqMRNAModerna Inc.
NasdaqNGMNGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
NasdaqORTXOrchard Therapeutics plc
NasdaqOSMTOsmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC
NasdaqPRNBPrincipia Biopharma Inc.
NasdaqPRVLPrevail Therapeutics Inc.
NasdaqPSNLPersonalis Inc.
NasdaqPTGXProtagonist Therapeutics Inc.
NasdaqSNYSanofi
NasdaqSRRKScholar Rock Holding Corp.
NasdaqSTOKStoke Therapeutics Inc.
NasdaqTPTXTurning Point Therapeutics Inc.
NasdaqTWSTTwist Bioscience Corp.
NasdaqXBITXBiotech Inc.
NasdaqYMABY-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

The Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market® (NASDAQ®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB).

As a result of the evaluation, the following 36 securities will be removed from the Index:

EXCHANGESYMBOLCOMPANY NAME
NasdaqABUSArbutus Biopharma Corp.
NasdaqACORAcorda Therapeutics Inc.
NasdaqACRSAclaris Therapeutics Inc.
NasdaqACRXAcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.
NasdaqADAPAdaptimmune Therapeutics Plc
NasdaqADMSAdamas Pharmaceuticals Inc.
NasdaqADROAduro Biotech Inc.
NasdaqAPTXAptinyx Inc.
NasdaqAQSTAquestive Therapeutics Inc.
NasdaqASRTAssertio Therapeutics Inc.
NasdaqAXGTAxovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
NasdaqCLVSClovis Oncology Inc.
NasdaqCNCEConcert Pharmaceuticals Inc.
NasdaqCRNXCrinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.
NasdaqDBVTDBV Technologies SA
NasdaqELOXEloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.
NasdaqFPRXFive Prime Therapeutics Inc.
NasdaqKALAKala Pharmaceuticals Inc.
NasdaqKNSAKiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
NasdaqMNOVMediciNova Inc.
NasdaqNERVMinerva Neurosciences Inc.
NasdaqNVAXNovavax Inc.
NasdaqOCULOcular Therapeutix Inc.
NasdaqPRTKParatek Pharmaceuticals Inc.
NasdaqPTIProteostasis Therapeutics Inc.
NasdaqREPLReplimune Group Inc.
NasdaqSBBPStrongbridge Biopharma PLC
NasdaqSTIMNeuronetics Inc.
NasdaqSURFSurface Oncology Inc.
NasdaqSVRASavara Inc.
NasdaqSYBXSynlogic Inc.
NasdaqTOCATocagen Inc.
NasdaqUMRXUnum Therapeutics Inc.
NasdaqVSTMVerastem Inc.
NasdaqXENEXenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
NasdaqZFGNZafgen Inc.

About Nasdaq Global Indexes

Nasdaq Global Indexes has been creating innovative, market-leading, transparent indexes since 1971. Today, our index offering spans geographies and asset classes and includes diverse families such as the Dividend and Income (includes Dividend Achievers), Dorsey Wright, Fixed Income (includes BulletShares®), Global Equity, Green Economy, Nordic and Commodity indexes. We continuously offer new opportunities for financial product sponsors across a wide-spectrum of investable products and for asset managers to measure risk and performance. Nasdaq also provides exchange listing, custom index and design solutions to financial organizations worldwide.

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

