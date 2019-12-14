NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ ) today announced the results of the annual evaluation of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq:NBI), which will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 23, 2019.



The following 40 securities will be added to the Index:

EXCHANGE SYMBOL COMPANY NAME Nasdaq ADMA ADMA Biologics Inc. Nasdaq ADPT Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. Nasdaq AFMD Affimed NV Nasdaq AKRO Akero Therapeutics Inc. Nasdaq ALEC Alector Inc. Nasdaq ALLO Allogene Therapeutics Inc. Nasdaq ARDX Ardelyx Inc. Nasdaq ARVN Arvinas Inc. Nasdaq ASMB Assembly Biosciences Inc. Nasdaq AXNX Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. Nasdaq AXSM Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Nasdaq BBIO BridgeBio Pharma Inc. Nasdaq BCEL Atreca Inc. Nasdaq BDSI BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. Nasdaq CGEN Compugen Ltd. Nasdaq CHMA Chiasma Inc. Nasdaq CSTL Castle Biosciences Inc. Nasdaq DTIL Precision BioSciences Inc. Nasdaq GH Guardant Health Inc. Nasdaq GMAB Genmab A/S Nasdaq GOSS Gossamer Bio Inc. Nasdaq GRTS Gritstone Oncology Inc. Nasdaq KOD Kodiak Sciences Inc. Nasdaq KRTX Karuna Therapeutics Inc. Nasdaq MGTX MeiraGTx Holdings plc Nasdaq MRNA Moderna Inc. Nasdaq NGM NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Nasdaq ORTX Orchard Therapeutics plc Nasdaq OSMT Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC Nasdaq PRNB Principia Biopharma Inc. Nasdaq PRVL Prevail Therapeutics Inc. Nasdaq PSNL Personalis Inc. Nasdaq PTGX Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. Nasdaq SNY Sanofi Nasdaq SRRK Scholar Rock Holding Corp. Nasdaq STOK Stoke Therapeutics Inc. Nasdaq TPTX Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. Nasdaq TWST Twist Bioscience Corp. Nasdaq XBIT XBiotech Inc. Nasdaq YMAB Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

The Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market® (NASDAQ®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB).

As a result of the evaluation, the following 36 securities will be removed from the Index:

EXCHANGE SYMBOL COMPANY NAME Nasdaq ABUS Arbutus Biopharma Corp. Nasdaq ACOR Acorda Therapeutics Inc. Nasdaq ACRS Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Nasdaq ACRX AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Nasdaq ADAP Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc Nasdaq ADMS Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. Nasdaq ADRO Aduro Biotech Inc. Nasdaq APTX Aptinyx Inc. Nasdaq AQST Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. Nasdaq ASRT Assertio Therapeutics Inc. Nasdaq AXGT Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. Nasdaq CLVS Clovis Oncology Inc. Nasdaq CNCE Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. Nasdaq CRNX Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Nasdaq DBVT DBV Technologies SA Nasdaq ELOX Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Nasdaq FPRX Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Nasdaq KALA Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. Nasdaq KNSA Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Nasdaq MNOV MediciNova Inc. Nasdaq NERV Minerva Neurosciences Inc. Nasdaq NVAX Novavax Inc. Nasdaq OCUL Ocular Therapeutix Inc. Nasdaq PRTK Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. Nasdaq PTI Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. Nasdaq REPL Replimune Group Inc. Nasdaq SBBP Strongbridge Biopharma PLC Nasdaq STIM Neuronetics Inc. Nasdaq SURF Surface Oncology Inc. Nasdaq SVRA Savara Inc. Nasdaq SYBX Synlogic Inc. Nasdaq TOCA Tocagen Inc. Nasdaq UMRX Unum Therapeutics Inc. Nasdaq VSTM Verastem Inc. Nasdaq XENE Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Nasdaq ZFGN Zafgen Inc.

