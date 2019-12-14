NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:



Plantronics, Inc. (PLT)

Class Period: 7/2/2018 - 11/5/2019

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: January 13, 2020

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-plt/

Yunji Inc. (YJ)

Class Period: American Depository Shares issued either in or after the May 2019 Initial Public Offering.

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: January 13, 2020

MISLEADING PROSPECTUS

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-yj/

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI)

Class Period: 3/6/2018 - 11/4/2019

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: January 14, 2020

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-afi/

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (WSG)

Class Period: securities issued either in or after the July 2019 Initial Public Offering.

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: January 17, 2020

MISLEADING PROSPECTUS

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-wsg/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com .

Contact: