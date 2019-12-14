THIS PRESS RELEASE CANNOT BE DISTRIBUTED TO THE AMERICAN PRESS SERVICES FOR UNITED STATES RELEASE.

LA PRAIRIE, Quebec, Dec. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanstar Mining Resources management announces that it has granted to its officers and directors a total of 1,580,000 options instead of the 2 million previously announced in the press release dated of December 11, 2019. These options can be exercised no later than December 10, 2024, at a price of $0.35 per share.

