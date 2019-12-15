

Company Announcement no. 46 – 2019

Copenhagen, December 15th, 2019

Report on Warrants issued to Executives and Members of the Board

With reference to the company announcement no. 41 of 19. November 2019 of the intention to introduce a warrant program, GreenMobility A/S (“GreenMobility”) hereby reports on having issued warrants to the Executive Management and Board Members. The warrants are granted free of charge.

For further details, please refer to the attached forms for notification and public disclosure of warrants received by persons with managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Best regards

GreenMobility A/S

Further information:

Henrik Isaksen, Group CEO GreenMobility, phone: +45 4059 4000, mail: hi@greenmobility.com

GreenMobility A/S, Landgreven 3, 1301 Copenhagen C, CVR: 35521585 www.greenmobility.com

Certified Advisor

NORDEN CEF ApS

John Norden

Kongevejen 365, DK-2840 Holte

+45 2072 0200

jn@nordencef.dk

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible and sustainable transport in the form of electric, shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per-minute. Today, GreenMobility operates 400 cars in Copenhagen; and 250 cars in Oslo, together with cooperative partner VY og 100 biler i Aarhus i samarbejde med NRGi. More than 75,000 people have signed up with GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for car sharing in large cities, that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is listed on the Nasdaq First North in Copenhagen.

Attachment