TOKYO, Dec. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Networld Corp. and Cloudian® today announced that Networld will begin selling Cloudian’s HyperStore® object storage solution in Japan this month under a recently completed distribution agreement. The new partnership will provide customers with a limitlessly scalable, fully S3-compatible and highly cost-effective platform for managing, protecting and maximizing the value of growing datasets in hybrid cloud and on-premises environments. It builds on Cloudian’s position as the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems and its expanding presence in the Asia Pacific region over the last year. As the largest VMware distributor in Japan, Networld will also be able to capitalize on a solution Cloudian recently introduced specifically for VMware Cloud Providers.



Cloudian serves the needs of data-intensive industries such as scientific research, financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, government, and media and entertainment in a broad range of use cases, including:

Data protection

Active archive

Storage services

NAS offload

Big data

Artificial intelligence/machine learning

HyperStore offers the industry’s most advanced S3 compatibility, enabling seamless data management across public cloud and on-premises private cloud environments. In addition to hybrid and multi-cloud data management, other HyperStore benefits include:

Modular and limitless scalability : Unlike many other object storage providers that require users to over-provision, Cloudian enables customers to start small and then grow without limit. As more capacity is needed, they can non-disruptively add an additional node or even new locations to the cluster and that capacity becomes part of the available storage pool.

: Unlike many other object storage providers that require users to over-provision, Cloudian enables customers to start small and then grow without limit. As more capacity is needed, they can non-disruptively add an additional node or even new locations to the cluster and that capacity becomes part of the available storage pool. Geo-distribution : HyperStore’s global data fabric means storage can be deployed anywhere but still be managed centrally from a single pane of glass.

: HyperStore’s global data fabric means storage can be deployed anywhere but still be managed centrally from a single pane of glass. Multi-tenancy : HyperStore provides isolated storage environments within a shared system to ensure data privacy. In addition, it incorporates billing and quality-of-service (QoS) features to help meet performance SLAs.

: HyperStore provides isolated storage environments within a shared system to ensure data privacy. In addition, it incorporates billing and quality-of-service (QoS) features to help meet performance SLAs. Up to 70 percent cost savings : By reducing CAPEX and eliminating expensive and time-consuming data migrations, Cloudian can cut data protection costs by up to 70 percent compared to purpose-built disk-based offerings and tape-based systems.

: By reducing CAPEX and eliminating expensive and time-consuming data migrations, Cloudian can cut data protection costs by up to 70 percent compared to purpose-built disk-based offerings and tape-based systems. Choice of configurations: HyperStore is available as software-defined storage or pre-configured appliances.

“We’re seeing increasing adoption of object storage and expect this trend to accelerate moving forward,” said Shoichi Morita, president, at Networld. “The partnership with Cloudian reflects our continued commitment to providing customers with best-of-breed solutions that enable them to drive greater business or organizational success.”

“Over the past year, Cloudian has solidified its position as the leading object storage specialist, enabling customers to overcome the inability of traditional file and block storage systems to meet their evolving data management and protection needs,” said Brian Burns, vice president, Asia Pacific, at Cloudian. “Our sales partners play a vital role in helping us bring the benefits of our solutions to users, so we’re thrilled to be working with Networld, an undisputed leader in the Japanese market.”

For more information about Cloudian and the HyperStore solution, visit cloudian.com .

About Networld

As a solution distributor for IT infrastructure, Networld Inc. provides technology products and related services that transform the IT infrastructure of enterprises in the age of cloud computing. The company has been working since its early days on servers, storage and networking, and application and desktop virtualization, to lead the way to what the next generation IT infrastructure should be. https://www.networld.co.jp/

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems, with the industry’s most advanced S3 compatibility and an extensive partnership ecosystem. Its award-winning flagship solution, HyperStore, provides limitless scalability and cloud-like technology, flexibility and economics in the data center. Cloudian’s global data fabric architecture enables enterprises to store, find and protect object and file data seamlessly across sites, both on-premises and in public clouds, within a single, unified platform. Learn more at cloudian.com .





Networld Media Contact

Tsutaya

pr@networld.co.jp

+ 81-5210-3911