ATLANTA, TRENTON, Ga. and WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Representative Colton Moore from Georgia District 1 announced that he is considering a run for the United States House of Representatives. Rep. Moore would be running for Georgia’s 14th Congressional House seat which is currently filled by Congressman Tom Graves . This comes from Rep. Moore as Congressman Graves recently announced he would not be seeking re-election.



“As a citizen of Northwest Georgia for 25 years, it has been a privilege to work in Atlanta for Dade and Walker Counties. Each day, we continue to execute our vision of a strong, open-minded voice for every person in District 1, no matter the issue. I believe our next Member of Congress must be able to deliver this same boldness and I felt the time was right to explore this great honor,” said Rep. Colton Moore.

Over the last year Rep. Colton Moore has been a powerful voice in Atlanta. According to the American Conservative Union he is the 7th most conservative legislator across all 236 members of Georgia’s State Legislature.

More notably, Rep. Colton Moore was a critical conservative voice for Georgia’s Heartbeat bill, sponsored by Rep. Ed Setzler , Rep. Micah Gravley and four others . The legislation, Governor Brian Kemp signed into law, went on to become one of the most respected human rights and anti-abortion bills in the United States.

“Being a State Representative has allowed our District to be recognized and respected across the State in ways Senator Jeff Mullis and I never thought were possible. Bringing this pace and progress to Washington D.C. would expand our impact to more families and businesses across Northwest Georgia and our United States,” commented Moore.

In 2018, Rep. Moore soundly defeated six-year incumbent, former Representative John Defenbaugh from Lookout Mountain, Georgia. According to the Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensburger , Rep. Colton Moore won 54% of the vote with just 10% of Defenbaugh’s campaign budget.

Outside of politics Rep. Moore is an expert auctioneer. He regularly travels to Europe, Japan, the Philippines and across the United States to deliver his chant for farmers, heavy-equipment dealers and charities. He was the Georgia Auctioneer Champion in 2016 and was a finalist at the International Auctioneer Championship in 2016 and 2017.

“Each year I traverse the globe selling bulldozers, excavators and cranes at auction. Being a world-class auctioneer, similar to a successful U.S. Congressman, requires an incredible amount of skill, focus and awareness. Over 50% of the legislation Congress votes on involves international affairs. Few politicians have this international experience before arriving in D.C.,” Moore said.

This comes on the heels of the Young Americans for Liberty , led by Mr. Cliff Maloney Jr. , featuring Rep. Colton Moore in a video about the Georgia’s state budget. The video has now been viewed nearly 700,000 times. Should Moore be elected to Congress he would likely join other vocal Republicans in the House Freedom Caucus with Georgia Congressman Jody Hice (R-10), Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan (R-4) and North Carolina Congressman Mark Meadows (R-11).

You can see the full video of Rep. Moore at: coltonmoore.com/budget

"If our community believes this is the right next step, it would be my job to find a fearless Representative to continue moving District 1 forward. Someone like Dr. David Bosshart of Walker County, I believe, could do very well for us in this position. Only then would it be possible to take part in the incredible honor of expanding our freedoms and economic progress in Washington with one of the greatest visionaries our country has even seen, President Donald Trump, ” Moore concluded.

