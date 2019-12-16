NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until December 16, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against ADTRAN, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ADTN), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 28, 2019 through October 9, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.



What You May Do

If you purchased securities of ADTRAN and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-adtn/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by December 16, 2019 .

About the Lawsuit

ADTRAN and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On October 9, 2019, post-market, the Company announced its preliminary 3Q2019 financial results, disclosing that “revenue this quarter has been significantly impacted by a pause in shipments to a Tier 1 customer in Latin America and the continued slowdown in the spending at an international Tier 1 customer.” On this news, the price of ADTRAN’s shares plummeted.

The case is Burbridge v. ADTRAN, Inc., 19-cv-09619.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

