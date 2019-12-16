Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Surrogacy market is expected to beat USD 27.5 billion by 2025, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Rising number of people suffering from infertility problems will primarily drive the surrogacy industry growth over the projected timeframe.

Increasing number of people suffering from infertility problems including reduced sperm count, problem in egg/sperm production will act as high impact rendering factor for the growth of surrogacy market. Factors such as hormonal changes, stress, alcohol consumption, steroid use and others has led to rise in infertility cases thereby positively impacting the business growth.

Technological advancements in assisted reproductive technologies, rising awareness regarding infertility treatment and growing number of fertility clinics will drive the surrogacy industry growth over the forecast period. However, high cost related to the procedure along with stringent regulations pertaining to surrogacy in several countries will restrict the growth of market over the coming years.

Some major findings of the surrogacy market report include:

Commercial surrogacy is completely banned in majority of countries that has stimulated the growth of altruistic as well as gestational surrogacy to some extent

Technological advancements in assisted reproductive techniques coupled with surging number of infertility cases will drive the demand for surrogacy procedure

Fertility clinics are adopting various strategies to create awareness about the fertility treatments provided by them in order to expand their customer base as well as target couples facing difficulty with pregnancy

Stringent regulations pertaining to commercial surrogacy in major countries has escalated the demand in unregulated markets such as Kenya and Nigeria

There are two types of surrogacy, namely, gestational and traditional surrogacy. Gestational surrogacy dominated in the industry in 2018 and is estimated to grow by 24.8% over the forecast period. High adoption of gestational technique by surrogacy professionals along with technological advancements will drive the segment growth. Emotional and legal complexities associated with traditional surrogacy has further propelled the adoption of gestational surrogacy method driving the overall industry growth.

Based on technology, the surrogacy market is segmented into in-vitro fertilization (IVF), intrauterine insemination (IUI) and others. In-vitro fertilization segment accounted for over 60% revenue share in 2018 and is further bifurcated into classical/standard IVF and intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI). Increasing number of infertility cases, high adoption of in-vitro fertilization services and growing tendency of women freezing their eggs to have child in later stage will drive the segmental growth over the forthcoming years.

The age-group segment includes below 35 years, 35-37 years, 38-39 years, 40-42 years, 43-44 years, and over 44 years. 38-39 years age group segment of surrogacy market will witness 24% CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing number of women suffering from fertility problems resulting in difficulty in sustaining pregnancy or getting pregnant. The fertility rate in developed countries is usually low due to lifestyle choices, easy availability of birth control measures and economic affluence.

The service provider segment includes fertility clinics, hospitals and others. Increasing awareness about infertility treatments available in the market, growing number of fertilities centers and fertility specialists will drive the fertility centers segment to reach USD 17.7 billion by 2025. Rising disposable income coupled with increasing healthcare expenditure will positively impact the industry growth.

Nova IVI Fertility (NIF), New Hope Fertility Center, Ovation Fertility, IVI-RMA GLOBAL, AVA Clinic Scanfert, Extraordinary Conceptions and Bangkok IVF Center are some of the notable industry players providing infertility treatment. These market players are engaged in undertaking various initiatives to create awareness about infertility treatment and expand their customer base. For instance, Merck Serono, a pharmaceutical company launched a social health initiative in March 2016 to educate and raise awareness about solutions to fix infertility issues among the couples facing such type of concerns.

