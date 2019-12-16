The share buy-back programme runs as from 21 August 2019 and up to and including 31 March 2020. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1,000 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 47/2019 of 30 October 2019. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of shares
| Average
purchase price
|Transaction value in DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|2,432,288
|214.97
|522,869,070
|9 December 2019
|26,272
|227.08
|5,965,814
|10 December 2019
|27,610
|224.95
|6,210,806
|11 December 2019
|27,756
|223.68
|6,208,434
|12 December 2019
|27,234
|223.23
|6,079,331
|13 December 2019
|26,992
|230.28
|6,215,742
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,568,152
|215.54
|553,549,198
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,568,152 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.31% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact person: Simon Hagbart Madsen, tel. +45 89 89 71 85.
Formats available: