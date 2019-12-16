For immediate release

            16 December 2019

Serabi Gold plc

(“Serabi” or the “Company”)

 Change of Business Address

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian focused gold exploration and development company announces that the Company has today changed its business address to:

Mercury House,
117 Waterloo Road,
London,
SE1 8UL.

Contact telephone numbers are unchanged.

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc 
Michael HodgsonTel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief ExecutiveMobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
  
Clive LineTel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance DirectorMobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
  
Email: contact@serabigold.com 
Website:  www.serabigold.com 
  
Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser		 
Roland CornishTel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Michael CornishTel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
  
Peel Hunt LLP
UK Broker		 
Ross AllisterTel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
James BavisterTel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000

Copies of this announcement are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.