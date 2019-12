NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

ENDEAVOUR PROVIDES UPDATE ON ITS PRELIMINARY ENGAGEMENT WITH THE BOARD OF CENTAMIN

George Town, December 16, 2019 – Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) (“Endeavour”) wishes to provide an update regarding the preliminary engagement it has had with Centamin plc (“Centamin”) to explore the potential combination of the two companies, following the announcement made on December 3, 2019. Endeavour remains convinced of the strategic rationale of combining both companies to create a diversified gold producer with a high-quality portfolio of assets and continues to believe that the proposed merger represents a significant value creation opportunity for both sets of shareholders.

On December 14, 2019, the CEO of Endeavour and the Chairman of Centamin met in Perth, Australia, to discuss the merits of the proposed transaction and proposed next steps. Ahead of this meeting, on December 10, 2019, both companies entered into a mutual non-disclosure agreement, which did not include a standstill undertaking.

During the December 14, 2019, meeting, it was agreed that in order to determine the feasibility of a transaction the parties would need to conduct a reciprocal due diligence exercise. The objective of the due diligence exercise would be to allow both companies to further understand each other’s assets and would be a critical precursor to allowing the parties to determine whether the financial terms of a transaction could be agreed that was in the best interests of both companies’ shareholders.

In order to commence the due diligence exercise, the parties now need to agree on the scope and timetable. As such, Endeavour sent its proposed due diligence timetable to Centamin yesterday.

As previously announced, Endeavour is subject to a “put up or shut up” (“PUSU”) deadline, under which, in accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the UK City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the “Code”), Endeavour is required, by no later than 5:00pm on December 31, 2019, to announce a firm intention to make an offer in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or to announce it does not intend to make an offer in accordance with Rule 2.8 of the Code.

In the time between December 3, 2019 and this preliminary engagement, a significant portion of the PUSU period has elapsed, leaving little time before the expiry of the PUSU period on December 31, 2019 given scope and timetable are still being agreed. In order to allow sufficient time for both parties to conduct proper due diligence and subsequently discuss terms, Endeavour has asked Centamin to request that the Takeover Panel consent to an extension of the PUSU period. Centamin has however not yet done this and there can be no certainty that they will.

In line with Endeavour’s disciplined approach to business development opportunities and in light of the need for Endeavour to conduct due diligence on Centamin, Endeavour will not announce a firm intention to make an offer on or before December 31, 2019 without the recommendation of the Board of Centamin and Endeavour will not be able to waive this precondition.

As Endeavour announced on December 3, 2019, the making of a firm offer by Endeavour is conditional upon the satisfaction or waiver by Endeavour of the following pre-conditions:

satisfactory completion of due diligence on Centamin;

each member of the Centamin Board giving irrevocable undertakings to vote in favour of the transaction in respect of all their Centamin shares.

Endeavour has confirmed to Centamin that it is prepared, subject to agreement on mutual due diligence scope, to execute a standstill undertaking that would preclude Endeavour from announcing a firm intention to make an offer to the shareholders of Centamin, unless the offer is recommended by the Centamin Board at the time of announcement. Endeavour will, however, retain the flexibility to engage with shareholders at any time on the progress and outcome of those discussions to ensure shareholders are able to voice their opinion.

There can be no certainty that a transaction will occur. A further announcement will be made as appropriate.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Martino De Ciccio



VP – Strategy & Investor Relations

+44 (0) 203 011 2719

mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com Brunswick Group LLP in London



Carole Cable, David Litterick

+44 (0) 20 7404 5959



HSBC Bank plc (Lead Financial Advisor to Endeavour)



Anthony Parsons, Laurent Charbonnier, Sam Barnett, Alex Thomas

+44 (0) 20 7991 8888 Gleacher Shacklock (Financial Advisor to Endeavour)



Jan Sanders



+44 (0) 20 7484 1150



Scotiabank (Financial Advisor to Endeavour)

Sergei Chinkis, Peter Collibee

+1 416 863 7411 Vincic Advisors in Toronto



John Vincic

+1 647 402 6375

john@vincicadvisors.com Numis Securities Limited (UK Corporate Broker to Endeavour)



John Prior, Paul Gillam, Alamgir Ahmed

+44 (0) 20 7260 1000

A copy of this announcement will be made available subject to certain restrictions relating to persons resident in restricted jurisdictions on Endeavour’s website at https://www.endeavourmining.com/Home/default.aspx by no later than 12 noon (London time) on December 17, 2019.

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION

Endeavour Mining Corporation is a TSX listed intermediate African gold producer with a solid track record of operational excellence, project development and exploration in the highly prospective Birimian greenstone belt in West Africa. Endeavour is focused on offering both near-term and long-term growth opportunities with its project pipeline and its exploration strategy, while generating immediate cash flow from its operations. Endeavour operates 4 mines across Côte d’Ivoire (Agbaou and Ity) and Burkina Faso (Houndé and Karma). For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

ABOUT CENTAMIN PLC

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company, dual listed on the London and Toronto Stock Exchange. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (“SGM”), is located in the Eastern Desert approximately 700 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea. SGM began production in 2009 and is the first large scale modern gold mine in Egypt. SGM is jointly owned by Pharaoh Gold Mines NL and Egyptian Mineral Resource Authority. In addition to the SGM production asset, Centamin has a number of exploration projects, the most advanced of which are located in highly prospective regions within Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. The company’s exploration licence holdings include 2,721 km2 in Côte d’Ivoire and 1,850 km2 in Burkina Faso.

