Cold Commissioning of Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to announce the cold commissioning of Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine.

Over the past year (since the association licence was granted) the mine’s infrastructure required for the cold commissioning including the electricity line, tailings pipe, mills, crushers, floatation line and equipment has been either upgraded, refurbished or has been replaced.

Initial trial production is expected to be carried out shortly. The current cold commissioned capacity is up to 7,000 tpm and will be progressively ramped up after the arrival of the new equipment from China in January to 14,000 tpm in accordance with the project plan.

ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC

Vast Resources plc, is an AIM listed mining company with mines in Romania and Zimbabwe focused on the rapid advancement of high quality brownfield projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines in Romania and commencement of the joint venture mining agreement on the Chiadzwa Community Concession Block of the Chiadzwa Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe.

The Company’s portfolio includes an 80% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine in Romania, where work is currently underway towards developing and recommissioning the mine on completion of funding and the commencement of the of the Community Concession Block in Chiadzwa, Zimbabwe

Vast Resources owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which was commissioned in 2015, currently on care and maintenance.

