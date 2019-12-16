Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining
16 12 2019
Vast Resources plc
(“Vast” or the “Company”)
Cold Commissioning of Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine
Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, is pleased to announce the cold commissioning of Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine.
Over the past year (since the association licence was granted) the mine’s infrastructure required for the cold commissioning including the electricity line, tailings pipe, mills, crushers, floatation line and equipment has been either upgraded, refurbished or has been replaced.
Initial trial production is expected to be carried out shortly. The current cold commissioned capacity is up to 7,000 tpm and will be progressively ramped up after the arrival of the new equipment from China in January to 14,000 tpm in accordance with the project plan.
Photos and videos of the equipment are available on the Company’s Twitter Page and will shortly be available on the Company’s website. Both links are provided below:
**ENDS**
For further information, visit www.vastplc.com or please contact:
|Vast Resources plc
Andrew Prelea (Chief Executive Officer)
Andrew Hall
|www.vastplc.com
+44 (0) 1491 615 232
|Beaumont Cornish - Financial & Nominated Adviser
Roland Cornish
James Biddle
|www.beaumontcornish.com
+44 (0) 020 7628 3396
|SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP – Broker
Richard Morrison
Caroline Rowe
|www.spangel.co.uk
+44 (0) 20 3470 0470
|Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe
Megan Ray
|www.blytheweigh.com
+44 (0) 20 7138 3204
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”).
ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC
Vast Resources plc, is an AIM listed mining company with mines in Romania and Zimbabwe focused on the rapid advancement of high quality brownfield projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines in Romania and commencement of the joint venture mining agreement on the Chiadzwa Community Concession Block of the Chiadzwa Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe.
The Company’s portfolio includes an 80% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine in Romania, where work is currently underway towards developing and recommissioning the mine on completion of funding and the commencement of the of the Community Concession Block in Chiadzwa, Zimbabwe
Vast Resources owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which was commissioned in 2015, currently on care and maintenance.
Attachment
Vast Resources PLC
Maidstone, UNITED KINGDOM
Cold Commissioning of Baita Plai Polymetallic MineFILE URL | Copy the link below
Logo 1.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: