Press Release

16 December 2019

Results of the option to receive the 2019 interim dividend in shares

The option for the payment of the balance of the dividend in shares was chosen by EDF’s shareholders: 93.88% of the rights were exercised in favor of a payment in shares following the option period which took place between 28 November 2019 and 11 December 2019 included.

As a reminder, on 19 November 2019, the Board of Directors of EDF declared a 2019 interim dividend of €0.15 per share and offered, under the conditions set by the fourth resolution at the Mixed General Meeting of 16 May 2019, the option for shareholders to receive the 2019 interim dividend in new shares of the Company.

The share price for the new shares to be issued as payment of the 2019 interim dividend was set at €8.16 on 19 November 2019.

This transaction will result in the issuance of 52,651,460 new shares (representing approximately 1.73% of the share capital, taking into account the issuance), to be delivered and admitted for trading on Euronext Paris starting on 17 December 2019. The new shares will confer the same rights (“jouissance courante”) and restrictions as existing common shares. The balance of the dividend in cash to be paid to the shareholders who opted for the payment in shares amounts to around €63,90 and will take place as of 17 December 2019.

The total remaining cash dividend to be paid to shareholders who did not elect to receive the 2019 interim dividend in shares amounts to c. €27.252 million and the payment in cash will take place as of 17 December 2019.

































This press release is certified. Check its authenticity on medias.edf.com

A key player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated electricity company, active in all areas of the business: generation, transmission, distribution, energy supply and trading, energy services. A global leader in low-carbon energies, the Group has developed a diversified generation mix based on nuclear power, hydropower, new renewable energies and thermal energy. The Group provides energy and services to approximately 39.8 million customers (*), including 29.7 million in France. It generated consolidated sales of €69 billion in 2018. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(*) Customers are counted at the end of 2018 per delivery site; a customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another for gas.

Attachment