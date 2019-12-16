Transactions during 9-13 December
On 15 August 2019, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 34/2019. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.0bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 15 August 2019 to 30 January 2020, during which a maximum of 12 million B shares will be bought.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 9-13 December:
|Number of
shares bought
|Average transaction price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,569,449
|1,545,461,260
|9 December 2019
|19,944
|987.64
|19,697,538
|10 December 2019
|5,837
|983.58
|5,741,177
|11 December 2019
|1,897
|978.91
|1,857,001
|12 December 2019
|2,000
|976.08
|1,952,167
|13 December 2019
|3,000
|960.07
|2,880,219
|Total, 9-13 December 2019
|32,678
|32,128,102
|Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 13 December 2019*
|14,225
|983.17
|13,985,625
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,616,352
|1,591,574,987
* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates pro rata to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme at its holdings on 6 February 2019 of 30.33% of the total amount of shares in Carlsberg A/S.
With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 4,551,805 own B shares, corresponding to 3.0% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.
The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221
Iben Steiness +45 3327 1232
Media Relations:
Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216
Anders Bering +45 4179 1217
For more news, sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com/subscribe or follow @CarlsbergGroup on Twitter.
Attachments
Carlsberg A/S
København V, DENMARK
53_UK_16122019_Carlsberg share buy-back_Transactions 9-13 Dec. 2019FILE URL | Copy the link below
20191216 - Carlsbergfondet 2nd Tranche - PDMR reportingFILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: