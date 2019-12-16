Transactions during 9-13 December



On 15 August 2019, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 34/2019. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.0bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 15 August 2019 to 30 January 2020, during which a maximum of 12 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 9-13 December:

Number of

shares bought Average transaction price Amount

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 1,569,449 1,545,461,260 9 December 2019 19,944 987.64 19,697,538 10 December 2019 5,837 983.58 5,741,177 11 December 2019 1,897 978.91 1,857,001 12 December 2019 2,000 976.08 1,952,167 13 December 2019 3,000 960.07 2,880,219 Total, 9-13 December 2019 32,678 32,128,102 Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 13 December 2019* 14,225 983.17 13,985,625 Accumulated under the programme 1,616,352 1,591,574,987

* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates pro rata to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme at its holdings on 6 February 2019 of 30.33% of the total amount of shares in Carlsberg A/S.

With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 4,551,805 own B shares, corresponding to 3.0% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221

Iben Steiness +45 3327 1232



Media Relations:

Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216

Anders Bering +45 4179 1217



For more news, sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com/subscribe or follow @CarlsbergGroup on Twitter.

Attachments