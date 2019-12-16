Pune, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market size is projected to reach USD 2.00 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period. Increasing need to develop and rapidly adopt green power generation technologies will be one of the main forces driving the growth of this market. Coupled with this is the rising awareness and commitment to aggressively tackle global warming and pollution that will catalyze the rise of this market. For instance, the US Climate Alliance came into force in mid-2017 with 24 partnering states. The aim of the coalition is to bring down emissions between 26% and 28% by 2025 from 2005 levels. The alliance, in 2018, went a step ahead and announced innovative initiatives to speed up renewable energy uptake, grid modernization, and developing clean transport alternatives. Such large-scale initiatives are expected to accelerate the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market growth in the coming decade.
As per a new Fortune Business Insights report, titled “Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Stationary, Transport, Portable), By End-User (Commercial, Data Centers, Military & Defense, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, the market value stood at USD 0.53 billion in 2018. The report is founded on an exhaustive research that is aimed at enabling businesses to take strategic decisions that will best help strengthen their position in this upcoming market. In addition to this, the report shares a detailed evaluation and a comprehensive analysis of the various factors, trends, prospects, and dynamics that are likely to shape the market during the forecast period.
A solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) is a device that operates at a high temperature and produces electrical energy using the electrochemical process. Additionally, these devices can harness high operating efficiency with fuel flexibility and substantial tolerance to foreign impurities.
To gain more insights into the market with detailed table of content and figures, click here:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/solid-oxide-fuel-cell-market-101306
Proactive Government Policies to Enhance Market Potential
Rising government investments in promoting the adoption of advanced clean energy systems is anticipated to be one of the leading Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market trends. For example, the US Department of Energy reported that in 2019, USD 30 million were allotted to fund the fuel cell R&D sub-program in order to lower the costs of producing energy-efficient devices. Furthermore, governments across the globe are taking proactive steps to reduce their carbon footprint. This has prompted many private organizations to undertake solid measures to decrease their dependency on hydrocarbons and fossil fuels. Lastly, government intervention through tax exemptions and subsidies have reduced the overall manufacturing costs of such technologies, which augurs well for the SOFC market.
Stringent Emission Norms to Propel the Market in North America
Among regions, North America is projected to dominate the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market share, having generated USD 0.38 billion in revenue in 2018. This will be owing to strict government regulation of emissions, rising energy demands, and spiking investments in renewables. In Asia-Pacific, the market will be primarily driven by increasing investment in hydrogen technology and presence of big companies. Moreover, the region is witnessing a growing number of scientific symposiums and events where ways to advance existing technologies, such as improving material electrode assemblies and fuel flexibility, are debated and researched. Europe is anticipated to register steady growth owing to strong commitment by EU members to sustainability, distributed power generation initiatives, and policies to quicken the pace of uptake of clean energy alternatives such as biogas.
Request a Sample Copy: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/solid-oxide-fuel-cell-market-101306
Product Portfolio Diversification to be the Defining Feature of Competition
The Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market report shared by Fortune Business Insights foresees a period of intense competition in this market. This will be a result of key players wanting to entrench their position in the market through strategic collaborations to widen their product offerings to consumers.
Key Industry Developments:
List of Prominent Players Operating in the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market are:
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry-pressrelease/speak-to-analyst/solid-oxide-fuel-cell-market-9440
Table of Content:
Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/solid-oxide-fuel-cell-market-101306
(Have a Look at Reports Trending in Energy & Power Industry)
Browse Related Reports:
Fuel Cell Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Solid Oxide Fuel Cell, Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell, Molten Carbonate Fuel Cell, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell, Alkaline Fuel Cell, Direct Methanol Fuel Cell), By Application (Portable, Stationary, Transportation), and Geography Forecast till 2026
Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Transport, Stationary, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026
Fuel Cell Stack Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Air Cooled, Liquid Cooled), By Application (Portable Power, Backup Power, Motive Power, Material Handling Equipment, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026
Direct Methanol Fuel Cells Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Electrode, Membrane, Balance of System, Balance of Stack), By Application (Stationary, Portable, Transportation) and Geography Forecast Till 2026
About us:
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.
At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:US: +1-424-253-0390
UK: +44-2071-939123
APAC: +91-744-740-1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Website: Fortune Business Insights™
Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs
Fortune Business Insights
Pune INDIA
FBI LOGO.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: