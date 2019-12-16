16 December 2019
Announcement no. 81/2019
Alm. Brand – Weekly report on share buybacks
In the period 9 December 2019 to 13 December 2019, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 3.2 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group’s share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.
In aggregate, shares of DKK 185.2 million have been bought back, equivalent to 78.8% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 172.7 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 86.3% of this programme.
Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 50:
|Date
|No. of
shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value
(DKK)
|9 December 2019
|10,998
|57.93
|637,114
|10 December 2019
|10,998
|58.26
|640,743
|11 December 2019
|10,998
|58.09
|638,874
|12 December 2019
|10,998
|58.68
|645,363
|13 December 2019
|10,998
|59.26
|651,741
|Accumulated during the period
|54,990
|58.44
|3,213,836
|Accumulated under the share buyback programme
|3.294.837
|56.21
|185.211.150
Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.
Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,291,633 own shares, equivalent to 2.1% of the share capital.
Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investor Relations Manager Mikael Bo Larsen, on tel. +45 51438002.
Detailed transaction data
|09 December 2019
|10 December 2019
|11 December 2019
|12 December 2019
|13 December 2019
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|XCSE
|10.998
|57,93
|10.998
|58,26
|10.998
|58,09
|10.998
|58,68
|10.998
|59,26
|TRQX
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TRQM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BATE
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BATD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CHIX
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CHID
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|10.998
|57,93
|10.998
|58,26
|10.998
|58,09
|10.998
|58,68
|10.998
|59,26
|09 December 2019
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|10.998
|57,93
|49
|58,45
|XCSE
|20191209 9:13:32.801000
|510
|58,15
|XCSE
|20191209 10:02:09.812000
|344
|58,00
|XCSE
|20191209 10:30:16.181000
|290
|58,00
|XCSE
|20191209 10:30:16.181000
|80
|57,95
|XCSE
|20191209 11:21:14.367000
|501
|58,05
|XCSE
|20191209 11:56:29.729000
|583
|58,15
|XCSE
|20191209 12:12:52.840000
|499
|57,80
|XCSE
|20191209 13:23:37.878000
|501
|57,75
|XCSE
|20191209 14:51:19.955000
|410
|57,65
|XCSE
|20191209 15:27:16.536000
|86
|57,65
|XCSE
|20191209 15:27:16.536000
|498
|57,70
|XCSE
|20191209 15:58:13.282000
|238
|57,90
|XCSE
|20191209 16:38:17.998000
|411
|58,00
|XCSE
|20191209 16:50:11.037963
|5.998
|57,93
|XCSE
|20191209 16:59:05.236315
|10 December 2019
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|10.998
|58,26
|48
|58,15
|XCSE
|20191210 9:16:50.044000
|515
|58,15
|XCSE
|20191210 9:46:12.433000
|176
|58,00
|XCSE
|20191210 10:23:30.126000
|330
|58,00
|XCSE
|20191210 10:23:30.147000
|511
|58,00
|XCSE
|20191210 10:51:48.819000
|22
|58,20
|XCSE
|20191210 11:42:46.293000
|72
|58,20
|XCSE
|20191210 11:42:46.293000
|100
|58,20
|XCSE
|20191210 12:03:10.936000
|304
|58,20
|XCSE
|20191210 12:15:01.724000
|91
|58,15
|XCSE
|20191210 13:09:43.129000
|320
|58,15
|XCSE
|20191210 13:09:49.473000
|213
|58,15
|XCSE
|20191210 13:09:49.473000
|218
|58,20
|XCSE
|20191210 14:13:27.752000
|14
|58,20
|XCSE
|20191210 14:13:27.752000
|565
|58,80
|XCSE
|20191210 14:42:16.736000
|493
|58,40
|XCSE
|20191210 15:38:44.517000
|176
|58,30
|XCSE
|20191210 16:12:53.118000
|10
|58,30
|XCSE
|20191210 16:12:53.118000
|309
|58,30
|XCSE
|20191210 16:12:53.118000
|235
|58,30
|XCSE
|20191210 16:25:53.202416
|17
|58,30
|XCSE
|20191210 16:25:53.202416
|176
|58,30
|XCSE
|20191210 16:25:53.202416
|85
|58,30
|XCSE
|20191210 16:25:53.202416
|5.998
|58,26
|XCSE
|20191210 16:29:08.217308
|11 December 2019
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|10.998
|58,09
|39
|58,25
|XCSE
|20191211 9:11:28.176000
|406
|58,25
|XCSE
|20191211 9:40:45.715000
|418
|58,15
|XCSE
|20191211 10:09:03.724000
|412
|57,80
|XCSE
|20191211 10:29:33.697000
|446
|57,95
|XCSE
|20191211 11:40:21.208000
|146
|57,95
|XCSE
|20191211 11:40:21.208000
|705
|57,90
|XCSE
|20191211 12:50:50.979000
|83
|58,15
|XCSE
|20191211 14:08:31.978000
|401
|58,15
|XCSE
|20191211 14:08:31.978000
|462
|58,35
|XCSE
|20191211 14:45:04.222000
|408
|58,20
|XCSE
|20191211 15:25:34.001000
|401
|58,05
|XCSE
|20191211 16:12:12.580000
|242
|58,15
|XCSE
|20191211 16:32:23.639243
|431
|58,15
|XCSE
|20191211 16:32:23.639275
|5.998
|58,09
|XCSE
|20191211 16:38:51.929330
|12 December 2019
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|10.998
|58,68
|37
|58,60
|XCSE
|20191212 9:03:19.331000
|454
|58,85
|XCSE
|20191212 9:51:46.471000
|376
|58,80
|XCSE
|20191212 10:12:31.079000
|388
|58,70
|XCSE
|20191212 10:39:29.345000
|383
|58,40
|XCSE
|20191212 11:10:40.100000
|487
|58,35
|XCSE
|20191212 11:49:23.055000
|22
|58,55
|XCSE
|20191212 13:36:57.020000
|453
|58,55
|XCSE
|20191212 13:36:57.020000
|340
|58,55
|XCSE
|20191212 14:31:25.821000
|571
|58,75
|XCSE
|20191212 14:58:34.808000
|559
|58,80
|XCSE
|20191212 15:41:38.132000
|930
|58,85
|XCSE
|20191212 16:19:48.625252
|5.998
|58,68
|XCSE
|20191212 17:01:30.947983
|13 December 2019
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|10.998
|59,26
|32
|59,50
|XCSE
|20191213 9:07:57.719000
|374
|59,40
|XCSE
|20191213 9:28:04.922000
|372
|59,25
|XCSE
|20191213 10:34:55.949000
|540
|59,20
|XCSE
|20191213 10:57:22.989000
|167
|59,20
|XCSE
|20191213 10:57:22.989000
|169
|59,65
|XCSE
|20191213 11:43:12.072000
|27
|59,65
|XCSE
|20191213 11:43:12.072000
|296
|59,65
|XCSE
|20191213 11:43:12.092000
|372
|59,50
|XCSE
|20191213 12:39:28.428000
|375
|59,20
|XCSE
|20191213 13:18:03.961000
|181
|59,20
|XCSE
|20191213 14:20:24.076000
|50
|59,20
|XCSE
|20191213 14:23:29.814000
|423
|59,25
|XCSE
|20191213 14:46:38.139000
|362
|59,20
|XCSE
|20191213 15:06:47.232000
|155
|59,00
|XCSE
|20191213 15:49:56.997000
|4
|59,00
|XCSE
|20191213 15:49:56.997000
|20
|59,00
|XCSE
|20191213 15:49:56.997000
|113
|59,00
|XCSE
|20191213 15:49:56.997000
|374
|59,10
|XCSE
|20191213 16:08:10.297000
|594
|59,10
|XCSE
|20191213 16:28:46.952880
|5.998
|59,26
|XCSE
|20191213 16:36:42.001733
