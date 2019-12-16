16 December 2019
Announcement no. 81/2019

Alm. Brand – Weekly report on share buybacks

In the period 9 December 2019 to 13 December 2019, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 3.2 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group’s share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.

In aggregate, shares of DKK 185.2 million have been bought back, equivalent to 78.8% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 172.7 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 86.3% of this programme.

Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 50:

DateNo. of
shares		Average purchase price (DKK)Transaction value
 (DKK)
9 December 201910,99857.93637,114
10 December 201910,99858.26640,743
11 December 201910,99858.09638,874
12 December 201910,99858.68645,363
13 December 201910,99859.26651,741
Accumulated during the period54,99058.443,213,836
Accumulated under the share buyback programme3.294.83756.21185.211.150

Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.

Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,291,633 own shares, equivalent to 2.1% of the share capital.

Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investor Relations Manager Mikael Bo Larsen, on tel. +45 51438002.


Detailed transaction data

 09 December 2019 10 December 2019 11 December 2019 12 December 2019 13 December 2019
 Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK Number of sharesVWAP DKK
XCSE10.99857,93 10.99858,26 10.99858,09 10.99858,68 10.99859,26
TRQX0  0  0  0  0 
TRQM0  0  0  0  0 
BATE0  0  0  0  0 
BATD0  0  0  0  0 
CHIX0  0  0  0  0 
CHID0  0  0  0  0 
Total10.99857,93 10.99858,26 10.99858,09 10.99858,68 10.99859,26


09 December 2019
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
10.99857,93  
4958,45XCSE20191209 9:13:32.801000
51058,15XCSE20191209 10:02:09.812000
34458,00XCSE20191209 10:30:16.181000
29058,00XCSE20191209 10:30:16.181000
8057,95XCSE20191209 11:21:14.367000
50158,05XCSE20191209 11:56:29.729000
58358,15XCSE20191209 12:12:52.840000
49957,80XCSE20191209 13:23:37.878000
50157,75XCSE20191209 14:51:19.955000
41057,65XCSE20191209 15:27:16.536000
8657,65XCSE20191209 15:27:16.536000
49857,70XCSE20191209 15:58:13.282000
23857,90XCSE20191209 16:38:17.998000
41158,00XCSE20191209 16:50:11.037963
5.99857,93XCSE20191209 16:59:05.236315


10 December 2019
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
10.99858,26  
4858,15XCSE20191210 9:16:50.044000
51558,15XCSE20191210 9:46:12.433000
17658,00XCSE20191210 10:23:30.126000
33058,00XCSE20191210 10:23:30.147000
51158,00XCSE20191210 10:51:48.819000
2258,20XCSE20191210 11:42:46.293000
7258,20XCSE20191210 11:42:46.293000
10058,20XCSE20191210 12:03:10.936000
30458,20XCSE20191210 12:15:01.724000
9158,15XCSE20191210 13:09:43.129000
32058,15XCSE20191210 13:09:49.473000
21358,15XCSE20191210 13:09:49.473000
21858,20XCSE20191210 14:13:27.752000
1458,20XCSE20191210 14:13:27.752000
56558,80XCSE20191210 14:42:16.736000
49358,40XCSE20191210 15:38:44.517000
17658,30XCSE20191210 16:12:53.118000
1058,30XCSE20191210 16:12:53.118000
30958,30XCSE20191210 16:12:53.118000
23558,30XCSE20191210 16:25:53.202416
1758,30XCSE20191210 16:25:53.202416
17658,30XCSE20191210 16:25:53.202416
8558,30XCSE20191210 16:25:53.202416
5.99858,26XCSE20191210 16:29:08.217308


11 December 2019
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
10.99858,09  
3958,25XCSE20191211 9:11:28.176000
40658,25XCSE20191211 9:40:45.715000
41858,15XCSE20191211 10:09:03.724000
41257,80XCSE20191211 10:29:33.697000
44657,95XCSE20191211 11:40:21.208000
14657,95XCSE20191211 11:40:21.208000
70557,90XCSE20191211 12:50:50.979000
8358,15XCSE20191211 14:08:31.978000
40158,15XCSE20191211 14:08:31.978000
46258,35XCSE20191211 14:45:04.222000
40858,20XCSE20191211 15:25:34.001000
40158,05XCSE20191211 16:12:12.580000
24258,15XCSE20191211 16:32:23.639243
43158,15XCSE20191211 16:32:23.639275
5.99858,09XCSE20191211 16:38:51.929330


12 December 2019
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
10.99858,68  
3758,60XCSE20191212 9:03:19.331000
45458,85XCSE20191212 9:51:46.471000
37658,80XCSE20191212 10:12:31.079000
38858,70XCSE20191212 10:39:29.345000
38358,40XCSE20191212 11:10:40.100000
48758,35XCSE20191212 11:49:23.055000
2258,55XCSE20191212 13:36:57.020000
45358,55XCSE20191212 13:36:57.020000
34058,55XCSE20191212 14:31:25.821000
57158,75XCSE20191212 14:58:34.808000
55958,80XCSE20191212 15:41:38.132000
93058,85XCSE20191212 16:19:48.625252
5.99858,68XCSE20191212 17:01:30.947983


13 December 2019
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
10.99859,26  
3259,50XCSE20191213 9:07:57.719000
37459,40XCSE20191213 9:28:04.922000
37259,25XCSE20191213 10:34:55.949000
54059,20XCSE20191213 10:57:22.989000
16759,20XCSE20191213 10:57:22.989000
16959,65XCSE20191213 11:43:12.072000
2759,65XCSE20191213 11:43:12.072000
29659,65XCSE20191213 11:43:12.092000
37259,50XCSE20191213 12:39:28.428000
37559,20XCSE20191213 13:18:03.961000
18159,20XCSE20191213 14:20:24.076000
5059,20XCSE20191213 14:23:29.814000
42359,25XCSE20191213 14:46:38.139000
36259,20XCSE20191213 15:06:47.232000
15559,00XCSE20191213 15:49:56.997000
459,00XCSE20191213 15:49:56.997000
2059,00XCSE20191213 15:49:56.997000
11359,00XCSE20191213 15:49:56.997000
37459,10XCSE20191213 16:08:10.297000
59459,10XCSE20191213 16:28:46.952880
5.99859,26XCSE20191213 16:36:42.001733

 

Attachment