16 December 2019

Announcement no. 81/2019

Alm. Brand – Weekly report on share buybacks

In the period 9 December 2019 to 13 December 2019, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 3.2 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group’s share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.

In aggregate, shares of DKK 185.2 million have been bought back, equivalent to 78.8% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 172.7 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 86.3% of this programme.

Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 50:

Date No. of

shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value

(DKK) 9 December 2019 10,998 57.93 637,114 10 December 2019 10,998 58.26 640,743 11 December 2019 10,998 58.09 638,874 12 December 2019 10,998 58.68 645,363 13 December 2019 10,998 59.26 651,741 Accumulated during the period 54,990 58.44 3,213,836 Accumulated under the share buyback programme 3.294.837 56.21 185.211.150

Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.

Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,291,633 own shares, equivalent to 2.1% of the share capital.

Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Detailed transaction data

09 December 2019 10 December 2019 11 December 2019 12 December 2019 13 December 2019 Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK Number of shares VWAP DKK XCSE 10.998 57,93 10.998 58,26 10.998 58,09 10.998 58,68 10.998 59,26 TRQX 0 0 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 10.998 57,93 10.998 58,26 10.998 58,09 10.998 58,68 10.998 59,26





09 December 2019 Volume Price Venue Time CET 10.998 57,93 49 58,45 XCSE 20191209 9:13:32.801000 510 58,15 XCSE 20191209 10:02:09.812000 344 58,00 XCSE 20191209 10:30:16.181000 290 58,00 XCSE 20191209 10:30:16.181000 80 57,95 XCSE 20191209 11:21:14.367000 501 58,05 XCSE 20191209 11:56:29.729000 583 58,15 XCSE 20191209 12:12:52.840000 499 57,80 XCSE 20191209 13:23:37.878000 501 57,75 XCSE 20191209 14:51:19.955000 410 57,65 XCSE 20191209 15:27:16.536000 86 57,65 XCSE 20191209 15:27:16.536000 498 57,70 XCSE 20191209 15:58:13.282000 238 57,90 XCSE 20191209 16:38:17.998000 411 58,00 XCSE 20191209 16:50:11.037963 5.998 57,93 XCSE 20191209 16:59:05.236315





10 December 2019 Volume Price Venue Time CET 10.998 58,26 48 58,15 XCSE 20191210 9:16:50.044000 515 58,15 XCSE 20191210 9:46:12.433000 176 58,00 XCSE 20191210 10:23:30.126000 330 58,00 XCSE 20191210 10:23:30.147000 511 58,00 XCSE 20191210 10:51:48.819000 22 58,20 XCSE 20191210 11:42:46.293000 72 58,20 XCSE 20191210 11:42:46.293000 100 58,20 XCSE 20191210 12:03:10.936000 304 58,20 XCSE 20191210 12:15:01.724000 91 58,15 XCSE 20191210 13:09:43.129000 320 58,15 XCSE 20191210 13:09:49.473000 213 58,15 XCSE 20191210 13:09:49.473000 218 58,20 XCSE 20191210 14:13:27.752000 14 58,20 XCSE 20191210 14:13:27.752000 565 58,80 XCSE 20191210 14:42:16.736000 493 58,40 XCSE 20191210 15:38:44.517000 176 58,30 XCSE 20191210 16:12:53.118000 10 58,30 XCSE 20191210 16:12:53.118000 309 58,30 XCSE 20191210 16:12:53.118000 235 58,30 XCSE 20191210 16:25:53.202416 17 58,30 XCSE 20191210 16:25:53.202416 176 58,30 XCSE 20191210 16:25:53.202416 85 58,30 XCSE 20191210 16:25:53.202416 5.998 58,26 XCSE 20191210 16:29:08.217308





11 December 2019 Volume Price Venue Time CET 10.998 58,09 39 58,25 XCSE 20191211 9:11:28.176000 406 58,25 XCSE 20191211 9:40:45.715000 418 58,15 XCSE 20191211 10:09:03.724000 412 57,80 XCSE 20191211 10:29:33.697000 446 57,95 XCSE 20191211 11:40:21.208000 146 57,95 XCSE 20191211 11:40:21.208000 705 57,90 XCSE 20191211 12:50:50.979000 83 58,15 XCSE 20191211 14:08:31.978000 401 58,15 XCSE 20191211 14:08:31.978000 462 58,35 XCSE 20191211 14:45:04.222000 408 58,20 XCSE 20191211 15:25:34.001000 401 58,05 XCSE 20191211 16:12:12.580000 242 58,15 XCSE 20191211 16:32:23.639243 431 58,15 XCSE 20191211 16:32:23.639275 5.998 58,09 XCSE 20191211 16:38:51.929330





12 December 2019 Volume Price Venue Time CET 10.998 58,68 37 58,60 XCSE 20191212 9:03:19.331000 454 58,85 XCSE 20191212 9:51:46.471000 376 58,80 XCSE 20191212 10:12:31.079000 388 58,70 XCSE 20191212 10:39:29.345000 383 58,40 XCSE 20191212 11:10:40.100000 487 58,35 XCSE 20191212 11:49:23.055000 22 58,55 XCSE 20191212 13:36:57.020000 453 58,55 XCSE 20191212 13:36:57.020000 340 58,55 XCSE 20191212 14:31:25.821000 571 58,75 XCSE 20191212 14:58:34.808000 559 58,80 XCSE 20191212 15:41:38.132000 930 58,85 XCSE 20191212 16:19:48.625252 5.998 58,68 XCSE 20191212 17:01:30.947983





13 December 2019 Volume Price Venue Time CET 10.998 59,26 32 59,50 XCSE 20191213 9:07:57.719000 374 59,40 XCSE 20191213 9:28:04.922000 372 59,25 XCSE 20191213 10:34:55.949000 540 59,20 XCSE 20191213 10:57:22.989000 167 59,20 XCSE 20191213 10:57:22.989000 169 59,65 XCSE 20191213 11:43:12.072000 27 59,65 XCSE 20191213 11:43:12.072000 296 59,65 XCSE 20191213 11:43:12.092000 372 59,50 XCSE 20191213 12:39:28.428000 375 59,20 XCSE 20191213 13:18:03.961000 181 59,20 XCSE 20191213 14:20:24.076000 50 59,20 XCSE 20191213 14:23:29.814000 423 59,25 XCSE 20191213 14:46:38.139000 362 59,20 XCSE 20191213 15:06:47.232000 155 59,00 XCSE 20191213 15:49:56.997000 4 59,00 XCSE 20191213 15:49:56.997000 20 59,00 XCSE 20191213 15:49:56.997000 113 59,00 XCSE 20191213 15:49:56.997000 374 59,10 XCSE 20191213 16:08:10.297000 594 59,10 XCSE 20191213 16:28:46.952880 5.998 59,26 XCSE 20191213 16:36:42.001733





