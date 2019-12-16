ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019.
During the second phase of the program running from 26 September 2019 up to 28 February 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 9 December 2019 to 13 December 2019:
|Number of
A shares
|Average purchase
price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|126,305
|936,247,352
|9 December 2019
|578
|9,444.3060
|5,458,809
|10 December 2019
|576
|9,332.4107
|5,375,469
|11 December 2019
|720
|9,387.8000
|6,759,216
|12 December 2019
|556
|9,449.4074
|5,253,871
|13 December 2019
|617
|9,603.1167
|5,925,123
|Accumulated in second phase of the program
|41,280
|336,212,673
|Accumulated under the program
|129,352
|965,019,839
|Number of
B shares
|Average purchase
price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated last announcement
|505,258
|3,980,482,800
|9 December 2019
|2,460
|10,084.4473
|24,807,740
|10 December 2019
|2,460
|9,972.7753
|24,533,027
|11 December 2019
|2,624
|10,023.4969
|26,301,656
|12 December 2019
|2,296
|10,111.2857
|23,215,512
|13 December 2019
|2,345
|10,298.9425
|24,151,020
|Accumulated in second phase of the program
|165,115
|1,432,622,603
|Accumulated under the program
|517,443
|4,103,491,756
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 129,352 A shares and 568,249 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.35% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 16 December 2019
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
