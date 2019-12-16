ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019.

During the second phase of the program running from 26 September 2019 up to 28 February 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 9 December 2019 to 13 December 2019:

Number of

A shares Average purchase

price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 126,305 936,247,352 9 December 2019 578 9,444.3060 5,458,809 10 December 2019 576 9,332.4107 5,375,469 11 December 2019 720 9,387.8000 6,759,216 12 December 2019 556 9,449.4074 5,253,871 13 December 2019 617 9,603.1167 5,925,123 Accumulated in second phase of the program 41,280 336,212,673 Accumulated under the program 129,352 965,019,839 Number of

B shares Average purchase

price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated last announcement 505,258 3,980,482,800 9 December 2019 2,460 10,084.4473 24,807,740 10 December 2019 2,460 9,972.7753 24,533,027 11 December 2019 2,624 10,023.4969 26,301,656 12 December 2019 2,296 10,111.2857 23,215,512 13 December 2019 2,345 10,298.9425 24,151,020 Accumulated in second phase of the program 165,115 1,432,622,603 Accumulated under the program 517,443 4,103,491,756

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 129,352 A shares and 568,249 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.35% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 16 December 2019



Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901



