ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019.

During the second phase of the program running from 26 September 2019 up to 28 February 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 9 December 2019 to 13 December 2019:

 Number of
A shares		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement126,305 936,247,352
9 December 20195789,444.30605,458,809
10 December 20195769,332.41075,375,469
11 December 20197209,387.80006,759,216
12 December 20195569,449.40745,253,871
13 December 20196179,603.11675,925,123
Accumulated in second phase of the program41,280 336,212,673
Accumulated under the program129,352 965,019,839
    
 Number of
B shares		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated last announcement505,258 3,980,482,800
9 December 20192,46010,084.447324,807,740
10 December 20192,4609,972.775324,533,027
11 December 20192,62410,023.496926,301,656
12 December 20192,29610,111.285723,215,512
13 December 20192,34510,298.942524,151,020
Accumulated in second phase of the program165,115 1,432,622,603
Accumulated under the program517,443 4,103,491,756
       

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 129,352 A shares and 568,249 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.35% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 16 December 2019

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901       

                                                                                                                                                                                
                                                                                                                                                                Page 1 of 1

Attachments