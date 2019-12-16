|Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
Company Announcement No 55/2019
|16 December 2019
Dear Sirs
Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 50
On 1 May 2019 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 250m. The share buyback commenced on 2 May 2019 and will be completed by 31 December 2019.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
|Gross value
(DKK)
|Accumulated, most recent announcement
|1,945,000
|232,005,100.00
|09 December 2019
10 December 2019
11 December 2019
12 December 2019
13 December 2019
|10,000
10,000
11,000
10,000
9,000
|131.87
133.23
134.12
132.17
135.35
|1,318,700.00
1,332,300.00
1,475,320.00
1,321,700.00
1,218,150.00
|Total over week 50
|50,000
|6,666,170.00
|Total accumulated during
the share buyback programme
|
1,995,000
|
238,671,270.00
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 2,365,959 own shares, equal to 3.83% of the Bank’s share capital.
Yours sincerely
Karen Frøsig Bjarne Larsen
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive
