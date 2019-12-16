ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 23 - 16 DECEMBER 2019

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S has planned the following dates in 2020 for the annual report and interim reports as well as the annual general meeting, etc.:







14 February 2020 Final deadline for shareholders to submit specific issues to be included on the agenda for the annual general meeting 4 March 2020 Annual report 2019 (expected to be published before 9:00 hours CET) 27 March 2020 Annual general meeting (Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel, Amager Boulevard 70, 2300 Copenhagen, Denmark at 15:00 hours CET) 5 May 2020 Interim report – first quarter 2020 (expected to be published before 9:00 hours CET) 19 August 2020 Interim report – second quarter and first half-year 2020 (expected to be published before 9:00 hours CET) 4 November 2020 Interim report – third quarter 2020 (expected to be published before 9:00 hours CET)

