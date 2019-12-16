Maranello (Italy), 16 December 2019 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that under the third tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 14 November 2019 (“Third Tranche”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:







Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)





Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased





Average price per share

excluding fees







Consideration excluding fees

(€) 09/12/2019 MTA 13,386 148.8002 1,991,839.74 10/12/2019 MTA 7,084 148.2355 1,050,100.45 11/12/2019 MTA 7,289 149.1079 1,086,847.80 12/12/2019 MTA 5,525 149.6034 826,558.90 13/12/2019 MTA 14,731 148.7607 2,191,394.15

Total







- 48,015 148.8439 7,146,741.04

Since the announcement of the Third Tranche of the buyback program dated 14 November 2019 till 13 December 2019, the total invested consideration has been Euro 29,782,190.39 for No. 197,769 common shares purchased on the MTA resulting in total No. 8,595,376 common shares held in treasury as of 13 December 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 3.34% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

Attachment