Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Management for Human Resources" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
HR Managers are asked to juggle a wide variety of assignments and add on special ones as needed. In many companies, the people, who formerly performed specialized tasks, are gone, along with their expertise. The work still needs to be done and HR Managers are called on to take on this work as a project.
Most HR folks are not trained as project managers and may struggle with getting everything done effectively and efficiently. The basics of project management are universal and many of the tools are easy to use. Get the results your organization expects applying these fundamental approaches to tackle special assignments and integrate your work into a large project, you manage productively and systematically.
Why Should You Attend?
You are already doing more than you thought possible and here comes this "extra" assignment. Instead of being overwhelmed, you will set the work up as a project, manage it using an approach with a track record of success, and get the results your management requires. You'll hone your existing skills and build on them. You'll apply what you learn to rest of your assignment, becoming more productive, and still have time to think about how to improve the overall performance of your area of responsibility.
Seminar Fee Includes:
Learning Objectives
As a result of this program, HR professionals will be able to:
Areas Covered:
Who Should Attend?
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4puuo9
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: