Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Masterbatch Market by Type (Black, White, Color, Additive), End-user (Automotive, Consumer Goods, Packaging, Agriculture, Construction), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of masterbatch is predicted to reach $15 billion by 2026. Increasing use of light weight vehicles across the world will propel the industry demand.

Some major findings of the masterbatch market report include:

Escalating use of plastics over metals in growing automotive industry will primarily drive the market by 2026.

Increasing usage of biodegradable masterbatches for various application will further create opportunities for the product in several end-use sectors.

Advancements in packaging sector will positively impact the product demand over the near term.

Fragmented market with larger number of manufactures across the world. Some of the top players in the masterbatch market include Clariant, Ampacet, Hubron International, Tosaf Group, A. Schulman, Inc., PolyOne, Cabot, and Plastiblends.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2362

Masterbatch is a mixture of additives, pigments and polymer materials, that provides color and other properties to the plastics, making them suitable for various end-use sectors such as automotive, packaging, etc. Growing use of plastics in automotive sector to improve fuel efficiency, and thereby reduce vehicle weight is the key factor which will propel the masterbatch market in the coming years. Moreover, large variety of more than 200 shades with several color and textures finds wide application in consumer goods such as injection molding household items, blow molding of bottles, and insulation of cables. However, stringent environmental regulations along with constantly rising product prices across world may hamper product growth in the coming years. Nevertheless, increasing sales of biodegradable masterbatches across various end-use sectors will drive growth in the market.



By product type, the masterbatch market is segmented into black, white, color and additive. Color masterbatch is the fastest growing product in the segment, which is likely to increase with the CAGR of over 5.5% by 2026, owing to their growing use in various end-use sectors that includes packaging, automotive, consumer goods, construction, agriculture, furniture, and aerospace among other end-users. Products such as black and white masterbatch illustrates significant growth by 2026, owing to their extensive use in automotive and packaging sector.

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2362

Based on end-use sector, the market is predominantly classified into automotive, construction, consumer goods, agriculture, packaging, and other end-use sectors that includes textile, furniture, and aerospace industry. Packaging industry dominates the segment with the maximum share, that will account for over USD 4.5 billion in 2026, owing to the expansion of food packaging sector that brings strong revenue flow in the masterbatch market. Moreover, shifting focus of several manufacturers towards attractive packaging of their products with the aim to attract more customers will further propel masterbatch growth in the sector.

Asia Pacific is the largest and the fastest growing market for masterbatch owing to the expansion of automotive and packaging plastic production sector in the region. Other regions such Europe, North America and Middle East Asia & Africa illustrates significant product demand during the forecast period, as a result of expanding automotive, construction and packaging sectors, which in turn will boost masterbatch consumption in the near future.

Browse key industry insights spread across 250 pages with 153 market data tables & 25 figures & charts from the report, “Masterbatch Market Size 2019-2026” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/masterbatch-market

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3. Masterbatch Market Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry size and forecast, 2013 - 2026

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Vendor matrix

3.3.2. Distributor channel analysis

3.3.3. Profit margin

3.3.4. Value addition at each stage

3.4. Industry impact forces

3.4.1. Growth drivers

3.4.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.5. Growth potential analysis

3.6. Regulatory trends

3.6.1. U.S.

3.6.2. Europe

3.6.3. China

3.7. Patent landscape

3.8. Porter’s analysis

3.8.1. Buyer’s power

3.8.2. Supplier’s power

3.8.3. Threat of substitutes

3.8.4. Threat of new entrants

3.8.5. Degree of competition (Industry rivalry)

3.9. Competitive landscape

3.9.1. Company market share analysis, 2018

3.9.2. Strategic dashboard

3.9.3. List of manufacturing plants

3.10. PESTEL analysis

3.11. Cost structure analysis

3.11.1. R&D cost

3.11.2. Manufacturing & equipment cost

3.11.3. Raw material cost

3.11.4. Distribution cost

3.11.5. Operating cost

3.11.6. Miscellaneous cost

3.12. Regional pricing

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/masterbatch-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com Web: https://www.gminsights.com