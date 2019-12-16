Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Logistics Market Dynamics and Service Provider Benchmarking" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report will bring you and your company up to speed on available clinical logistics offerings, advantages and drawbacks of the different types of service providers, and use patterns that can help you make informed decisions. This report provides an overview of the current market dynamics as well as a prediction of what the marketplace will look like in 2022.



Various factors are contributing to the storage and distribution of clinical trial materials becoming more complex. Ironing out the complexities of clinical logistics can help bring a drug to market faster. This points towards a need for highly knowledgeable service providers, and for drug sponsors looking to engage a third-party clinical logistics provider there are a variety of options: integrated clinical trial service providers, specialty couriers focused on the life science industry, transportation / package delivery companies' healthcare offering, freight forwarders / integrators with experience across multiple industries, and airline cargo services.



What You Will Learn



Drug Developers

Understand the strengths and shortcomings of the different types of logistics providers

Uncover which logistics provider attributes drive outsourcing partner selection as well as which attributes drive satisfaction

Gain an understanding of which logistics providers best fit your company's needs, in addition to how individual suppliers measure up to sponsor-peer expectations on similar projects

Service Providers

Learn who is involved in the logistics provider selection process and which clinical supply services sponsors would like to outsource to the same provider

Gain insight into why service providers lose bids and the biggest challenges sponsors encounter when outsourcing logistics in order to better position your company to meet drug developer needs

Understand your company's competitive positioning as well as delivery strengths and weaknesses and use the information to develop targeted messaging based on true areas of strength

Major Topics

Market Dynamics

Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices

Service Provider Selection

Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions

Service Provider Performance

Outsourcing Trends, Predictions and Challenges

Study Data

Key Topics Covered



Analysis Note: Outsourcing Requirement



Introduction



Methodology



Respondent Demographics



Major Sections



Market Dynamics

Primary Section Takeaways

Outsourced Clinical Services

Outsourced Clinical Logistics Activities by Company Size

Clinical Trial Volume with Outsourced Logistics

Regional Distribution of Clinical Trial Sites

Clinical Materials Distribution by Location

Logistics Expenditure by Activity

Logistics Expenditure by Provider Category

Outsourcing Philosophies And Practices

Primary Section Takeaways

Clinical Logistics Service Providers Used by Category

Clinical Logistics Volume by Service Provider Category

Use, Volume and Spend by Logistics Provider Category

Preferred Provider Use

Preferred Providers by Category

Importance of Using an Integrated Service Provider

Greatest Benefit of Using an Integrated Service Provider

Desired Integrated Clinical Services

Service Provider Selection

Primary Section Takeaways

Decision-making Influence on Service Provider Selection

By Organization

By Sponsor Department

Top Clinical Logistics Service Provider Selection Attributes

Top Reasons Service Providers Lose Bids

Service Provider Perceptions And Interactions

Primary Section Takeaways

Service Provider Familiarity

Clinical Logistics Leaders, Unprompted

Service Providers Included in the RFP Process

Clinical Logistics Provider Use

Clinical Logistics Provider Preference

Reasons for Service Provider Preference

Summary Table

Logistics Provider Satisfaction Drivers

Service Provider Performance

Primary Section Takeaways

A Note on Performance Calculations

Performance Across Service Providers

Service Provider Performance: Capabilities

Service Provider Performance: Organization Factors

Service Provider Performance: Project Management & Team

Outsourcing Trends, Predictions, And Challenges

Primary Section Takeaways

Temperature Management Preferences

Top 5 Clinical Logistics Market Growth Drivers

Greatest Challenges Outsourcing Clinical Logistics

Clinical Logistics Problems by Region

Improving Outsourcing Relationships with Clinical Logistics Providers

Study Data

Outsourced Clinical Services

Decision-making Influence

Department Influence on Clinical Logistics Provider Selection

Volume of Clinical Trials with Outsourced Logistics

Regional Distribution of Clinical Trial Sites

Clinical Materials Distribution by Location

Clinical Logistics Service Provider Use by Category

Favored Clinical Logistics Service Provider Category

Clinical Logistics Volume by Service Provider Category

Use of Preferred Providers

Number of Preferred Providers

Number of Preferred Providers in 3 Years

Preferred Providers by Category

Difficulty Using a Non-Preferred Provider

Organizational Attributes that Influence Service Provider Selection

Capabilities that Influence Service Provider Selection

Project Management & Team Attributes that Influence Service Provider Selection

Most Important Attributes that Influence Service Provider Selection

Reasons Service Providers Lose Bids

Clinical Logistics Leaders, Unprompted

Service Provider Familiarity

Service Providers Included in the RFP Process

Clinical Logistics Provider Use

Logistics Provider Satisfaction Drivers

Clinical Logistics Provider Preference

Service Provider Preference Verbatim Responses

Service Provider Drill-downs

Industry Average

Almac

American Airlines Cargo

Ancillare

Biocair

Cardinal Health

Catalent

CRYOPDP Couriers

CSM

DB Schenker

Delta Cargo

DHL

DSV

Expeditors

FedEx, including TNT

Fisher Clinical Services

ICON

Keuhne + Nagel

Lufthansa Cargo

Marken, a UPS company

Midnight Express / MNX

Next Pharma

Ocasa

Panalpina

Parexel

Patheon

PCI Pharma Services

PPD

QuickSTAT

Sharp Clinical Services

United Airlines Cargo

UPS

World Courier

Yourway Transport

Desired Integrated Clinical Services

Importance of Using an Integrated Service Provider

Greatest Benefit from Using an Integrated Service Provider

Logistics Spend Breakdown by Activity

Logistics Expenditure by Provider Category

Clinical Logistics Market Growth Drivers

Temperature Management Preferences

Clinical Logistics Problems by Region

Clinical Logistics Outsourcing Challenges

Biggest Outsourcing Challenge Verbatim Responses

Improving Outsourcing Relationships with Clinical Logistics Providers

Demographics

Company Type and Size

Headquarters Location

Office Location

Job Title

Decision-making Responsibility

Clinical Logistics Outsourcing Frequency and Involvement

