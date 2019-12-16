ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 24 - 16 DECEMBER 2019
On 7 November 2019, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 7 November 2019 up to and including no later than 28 February 2020. For details please see announcement no. 17 of 6 November 2019.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 10 million (approximately DKK 67 million). Under the programme the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
|
237,500
|
102.87
|
24,432,020
|9/12/2019
|10,000
|103.83
|1,038,300
|10/12/2019
|9,000
|102.73
|924,570
|11/12/2019
|10,000
|103.33
|1,033,300
|12/12/2019
|10,000
|103.40
|1,034,000
|13/12/2019
|8,000
|104.27
|834,160
|Accumulated
|284,500
|102.97
|29,296,350
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 7 November 2019, the total number of repurchased shares is 284,500 at a total amount of DKK 29,296,350.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,825,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.70%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 42,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 39,374,533.
Kind regards
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451
Anne-Louise Dam-Rasmussen, Head of Communications, tel.: +45 3273 0624
