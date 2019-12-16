Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food packaging market size and outlook report, by packaging materials (glass packaging, metal packaging, paper packaging, plastic packaging, others), by applications, by packaging machinery, by food legislation, by demand, by volume and value terms, 2019- 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Food is one of the largest consumers of packaging materials. However, there is a vast diversity and individual influences in the food packaging market. Innovations remain a vital driving force behind the dynamic nature of the food industry and the food packaging market. More and more companies are concentrating on reducing the volume of packaging materials. Packaging has been becoming smaller, and multipack with flexibility and transparency is proving a key attribute. Cost reduction strategies are also driving some of the innovations.
Beyond the role of providing a barrier against the invasion of microorganisms, food packaging now provides various pivotal functions such as active packaging, modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), edible films and coatings, smart and intelligent packaging etc.
Materials substitution is also becoming a new norm, where traditional materials are reshaping and repositioning themselves, while new and advanced materials are spearheading in the market. Bioplastic, recycled, renewable materials, high-performance barrier materials and holographic foil are some of the few trends influencing food packaging landscape.
Why this report is unique, and a must-read for the food packaging market?
In this report, the author is analysing the global food packaging market in the backdrop of the future direction of various packaging materials.
The report addresses the following key issues:
Why should you read this report?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Data Dashboard
1.2 Key Takeaways
2. Introduction and Methodology
2.1 Scope and objective
2.2 Methodology and assumptions
3. Food Packaging by Geography
3.1 Asia Food Packaging
3.1.1 Analysis and Forecast
3.1.2 Country Statistical Review
3.1.2.1 China
3.1.2.2 India
3.1.2.3 Indonesia
3.1.2.4 Japan
3.1.2.5 South Korea
3.1.2.6 Rest of Asia
3.2 Europe Food Packaging
3.2.1 Analysis and Forecast
3.2.2 Country Statistical Review
3.2.2.1 France
3.2.2.2 Germany
3.2.2.3 Italy
3.2.2.4 Russia
3.2.2.5 Turkey
3.2.2.6 Ukraine
3.2.2.7 United Kingdom
3.2.2.8 Rest of Europe
3.3 North America Food Packaging
3.3.1 Analysis and Forecast
3.3.2 Country Statistical Review
3.3.2.1 Canada
3.3.2.2 Mexico
3.3.2.3 US
3.4 Central and South America Food Packaging
3.4.1 Analysis and Forecast
3.4.2 Country Statistical Review
3.4.2.1 Argentina
3.4.2.2 Brazil
3.4.2.3 Rest of Central and South America
3.5 Middle East, Africa and Oceania Food Packaging
3.5.1 Analysis and Forecast
3.5.2 Country Statistical Review
3.5.2.1 Egypt
3.5.2.2 Saudi Arabia
3.5.2.3 South Africa
3.5.2.4 UAE
3.5.2.5 Australia
3.5.2.6 New Zealand
3.5.2.7 Rest of Middle East & Africa
4. Food Packaging by Packaging Materials Types
4.1 Glass packaging
4.2 Metal packaging
4:3 Paper packaging
4.3.1 Corrugated Packaging
4.3.2 Folding Carton Packaging
4.3.3 Flexible Paper Packaging
4.4 Plastic packaging
4.4.1 Flexible Plastic Packaging
4.4.2 Rigid Plastic Packaging
4.5 Others packaging
5. Food Packaging Industry by End Users
5.1 Bakery
5.2 Dairy
5.3 Produce (Fruits and Vegetables)
5.4 Meat, Poultry, & Seafood
5.5 Grain
5.6 Others
6. Food Packaging Machinery Industry by End Users
6.1 Bakery
6.2 Dairy
6.3 Grain
6.4 Produce (Fruits and Vegetables)
6.5 Meat, Poultry and Seafood
6.6 Others
7. Competitive Landscape
7.1 Key companies developments
8. Legislative and Regulatory Framework for Food Packaging
8.1 Overview of the major markets
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2nixgt
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: