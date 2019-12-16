The Scottish Salmon Company (the "Company") today announced that, following the impending merger with Bakkafrost, it has been jointly agreed that Craig Anderson will leave his position as Chief Executive Officer. Odd Eliasen, existing Managing Director of Havsbrún, part of the Bakkafrost Group, will assume the role as CEO of the Company with immediate effect. Mr Eliasen has broad experience in the fish farming industry and has been active in restructuring fish farming in the Faroes and has held various Board positions in the industry.

Under the leadership of Craig, the Company has year on year developed positively and created value for its shareholders, culminating in the acquisition by Bakkafrost. Following successful integration into Bakkafrost, SSC will be better placed to pursue further growth opportunities by leveraging its leading position in the Scottish Salmon sector and its established premium brands. The Board would like to thank Craig for his valued contribution to the business over the last six years and wish him all the best with his new endeavours.

Craig Anderson, CEO, commented "Following the completion of the acquisition of SSC, Bakkafrost will take leadership of the Company to deliver the growth vision of the enlarged group. I am proud of the entire SSC team and the success that we collectively achieved. It has been a pleasure being the driving force in ensuring that throughout the world, the value of Scottish Provenance continues to be recognised”.

Odd Eliasen, incoming CEO commented “Craig’s reputation within SSC and the industry is one of a strong leader with a firm commitment to the Company’s stakeholders. I look forward to building on his legacy and maintaining the growth momentum of the Company. My near term objective will be to ensure a smooth integration of the business so the combined company can deliver the strategic synergies that underpinned the rationale for the acquisition.”





The Scottish Salmon Company

The Scottish Salmon Company is the leading producer of quality Scottish Salmon with all operations in Scotland. The Company is engaged in all stages of the value chain from smolt production through freshwater and marine farming to harvesting and processing, as well as sales and marketing activity. It is dedicated to producing the highest quality Scottish salmon.

All of The Scottish Salmon Company's farms and processing facilities are audited and approved by the internationally acclaimed BAP accreditation scheme, which includes excellence in fish husbandry and animal welfare.

Over 650 people are employed by the Company, approximately 250 of whom are in the Hebrides, with its head office in Edinburgh.

For more information, visit: www.scottishsalmon.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.