16 December 2019

G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Company”)

Notification of new directorship

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, G4S announces that John Ramsay, a non-executive director of G4S plc and chairman of the Company’s Audit Committee has been appointed as a non-executive director of Croda International plc, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, with effect from 1 January 2020.



Celine Barroche

Company Secretary