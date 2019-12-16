Memphis TN, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Facts, a national and international provider of background screening solutions , and nationwide provider of mortgage lending solutions , has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by The Commercial Appeal. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage , LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.







“The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “Our research also shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. It just goes to show that being intentional about culture delivers bottom-line results.”



Memphis native Daphne Large , Founder and CEO of Data Facts, is delighted with the news. “Receiving this award means so much to all of Data Facts. It affirms our concerted efforts to create an engaging and attractive culture for our team. Ultimately our entire team decides the culture they want at Data Facts and our leadership needs to listen, support, and guide toward the values and behaviors that allow us to earn and be worthy of a Top Workplace Award.”

This is the sixth time Data Facts has received the Memphis Top Workplaces Award.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 58,000 organizations representing well over 20 million employees in the United States.





About Data Facts

Data Facts provides trusted information to Mortgage Lending and Human Resource professionals, enabling them to reach sound lending and hiring decisions.

The company is SOC 2 and WBENC certified, PBSA accredited, actively involved with various MBA and SHRM chapters, and requires all staff members to hold FCRA certifications. In 2018 and 2019 Data Facts was ranked by HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings as a top background screening provider.

For more information, contact Data Facts at 901-685-7599, or visit the company website .



