NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today that in 2019 The Nasdaq Stock Market welcomed 185 initial public offerings (IPOs), raising a total of $34.3 billion. With a 78 percent win rate in the U.S. market, Nasdaq has extended its leadership to 24 consecutive quarters. In addition to the successful year in IPOs, 15 companies switched their corporate listings from the NYSE and IEX to join Nasdaq, and eight companies issued 11 new bonds and transferred 37 existing bonds from the NYSE.
At the end of 2019, companies that listed on Nasdaq with an IPO raised more proceeds than any other U.S. exchange, welcoming the IPOs of Lyft Inc. (raised $2.34B), XP Inc. (raised $1.96B), Peloton Interactive, Inc. (raised $1.16B), Change Healthcare, Inc. (raised $807M), Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (raised $751M), and Datadog Inc (raised $648M). Nasdaq led the IPO market with 10 of the top 15 U.S. IPOs by proceeds raised across all sectors in 2019.
“Nearly 80% of IPOs in the U.S. chose Nasdaq as their listing partner. We are committed to providing best in class technology and services for companies from private to public and at every stage of their lifecycle, including the most efficient market model, superior market analytics and advisory services, and access to our world leading indexes,” said Nelson Griggs, President, Nasdaq Stock Exchange.
2019 NASDAQ U.S. LISTINGS HIGHLIGHTS
