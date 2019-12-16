NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today that in 2019 The Nasdaq Stock Market welcomed 185 initial public offerings (IPOs), raising a total of $34.3 billion. With a 78 percent win rate in the U.S. market, Nasdaq has extended its leadership to 24 consecutive quarters. In addition to the successful year in IPOs, 15 companies switched their corporate listings from the NYSE and IEX to join Nasdaq, and eight companies issued 11 new bonds and transferred 37 existing bonds from the NYSE.



At the end of 2019, companies that listed on Nasdaq with an IPO raised more proceeds than any other U.S. exchange, welcoming the IPOs of Lyft Inc. (raised $2.34B), XP Inc. (raised $1.96B), Peloton Interactive, Inc. (raised $1.16B), Change Healthcare, Inc. (raised $807M), Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (raised $751M), and Datadog Inc (raised $648M). Nasdaq led the IPO market with 10 of the top 15 U.S. IPOs by proceeds raised across all sectors in 2019.

“Nearly 80% of IPOs in the U.S. chose Nasdaq as their listing partner. We are committed to providing best in class technology and services for companies from private to public and at every stage of their lifecycle, including the most efficient market model, superior market analytics and advisory services, and access to our world leading indexes,” said Nelson Griggs, President, Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

2019 NASDAQ U.S. LISTINGS HIGHLIGHTS

U.S. listings market leadership: Nasdaq welcomed 185 IPOs, raising $34.3 billion. The total proceeds raised by companies listing on Nasdaq with an IPO was the most on any U.S. exchange, and the most on Nasdaq in the past decade.

Nasdaq welcomed 185 IPOs, raising $34.3 billion. The total proceeds raised by companies listing on Nasdaq with an IPO was the most on any U.S. exchange, and the most on Nasdaq in the past decade. Leading U.S. exchange for Health Care, Financials, Consumer, Technology and Sponsor-backed IPOs: Nasdaq maintained its strong track record in sponsor-backed listings, with a win rate of 88 percent in venture capital-backed IPOs and 60 percent in private equity-backed IPOs. Win rates for Health Care, Financials, Consumer, and Technology sectors were 96 percent, 74 percent, 70 percent and 61 percent, respectively. Nasdaq also saw continued success with enterprise technology deals, welcoming the well-received listings of Zoom Video Communications, Inc., Datadog Inc, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Nasdaq maintained its strong track record in sponsor-backed listings, with a win rate of 88 percent in venture capital-backed IPOs and 60 percent in private equity-backed IPOs. Win rates for Health Care, Financials, Consumer, and Technology sectors were 96 percent, 74 percent, 70 percent and 61 percent, respectively. Nasdaq also saw continued success with enterprise technology deals, welcoming the well-received listings of Zoom Video Communications, Inc., Datadog Inc, and CrowdStrike Holdings. Continued momentum in listing transfers: Nasdaq welcomed 15 switches from the NYSE and IEX in 2019, representing a combined $212.5 billion in market value, including Exelon Corp ($47.6B), Interactive Brokers Group ($23.4B), and CBS Corp ($14.2B) with the completed merger of Viacom and CBS. The total market value of all companies joining Nasdaq from NYSE since 2005 has exceeded $1.58 trillion.

Nasdaq welcomed 15 switches from the NYSE and IEX in 2019, representing a combined $212.5 billion in market value, including Exelon Corp ($47.6B), Interactive Brokers Group ($23.4B), and CBS Corp ($14.2B) with the completed merger of Viacom and CBS. The total market value of all companies joining Nasdaq from NYSE since 2005 has exceeded $1.58 trillion. Significant strength in bond transfers: After the launch of the Nasdaq Bond Exchange in 2018, eight companies issued 11 new bonds and transferred 37 existing bonds from the New York Stock Exchange in 2019 including Apple, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Booking Holdings Inc., and Fiserv, Inc.

