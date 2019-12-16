Dublin, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa B2C E-Commerce Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Rapid B2C E-Commerce sales growth in Africa projected for 2020
E-Commerce currently accounts for a small percentage share of total retail sales in Africa. This indicates a major potential for future growth, with the forecasts cited in the report projecting an eleven-digit dollar value for Africa's online retail in 2020. Most of this growth comes from the increasing adoption of online shopping practices by Africa's emerging consumers. Mobile technology plays an important role in this process, powering a lion's share of Internet connections in Africa's households.
South Africa and Nigeria lead the regional online retail landscape
Africa's largest B2C E-Commerce markets include South Africa and Nigeria. In both countries, more than 50% of Internet users shop online, whereby South Africa is significantly ahead of Nigeria in terms of Internet penetration. Another regional leader is Egypt, where online retail sales register high growth rates of above 30% as of 2019. In terms of local competition, the leading companies in these three markets include Nigeria-based Jumia and South Africa's Takealot. These and other regional players face strong competition from cross-border online shopping platforms such as AliExpress and Amazon, which are gaining popularity among digital consumers in Africa.
Questions Answered in This Report
Key Topics Covered
1. Management Summary
2. Regional
B2C E-Commerce Sales in Africa, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Growth, in %, 2017-2020f
B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales in Africa, by Country, incl. Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa and Africa (Average), in %, 2017
Internet Penetration in Africa, in % of Individuals, by Country, incl. Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, 2017
Internet Penetration in Sub-Saharan Africa, in % of Population, incl. South Africa, Nigeria, and Regional, 2017 - 2022f
Breakdown of Mobile Phone Ownership in Africa, by Smartphone, Other Mobile Phone, and No Mobile Phone, in % of Adults, by Country, incl. Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, 2017
Mobile Internet User Penetration in West Africa, in % of Individuals, by Country, 2018
Breakdown of Internet Traffic in Africa by Device, in %, by Country, incl. Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Togo, Tunisia, Zambia, Compared to Africa and Worldwide, 2018
Financial Inclusion Indicators, incl. Financial Institution Account, Debit Card, Credit Card and Mobile Money Account Ownership, in % of Population 15+, by Selected Countries in Africa, 2017
3. South Africa
3.1. Overview
B2C E-Commerce Market Overview, May 2019
3.2. Trends
Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, 2018
Devices Used for Shopping Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016 & 2018e
Cross-Border Online Shoppers Penetration, in % of Online Shoppers, 12 Months to May 2018
3.3. Sales & Shares
B2C E-Commerce Sales, in ZAR billion, 2016 - 2023f
B2C E-Commerce's Share of Total Retail Sales, 2018 - 2023f
B2C E-Commerce Sales, in ZAR billion, 2015 - 2020f
B2C E-Commerce's Share of Total Retail Sales, 2018 & 2022f
3.4. Users & Shoppers
Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2017 - 2022f
Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, August 2018
3.5. Products
Breakdown of Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, August 2018
3.6. Payment
Breakdown of Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018
3.7. Delivery
Breakdown of Delivery Methods Used in Online Shopping, in % Online Shoppers, 2018e
Breakdown of Factors That Would Encourage to Shop Online More, incl. Delivery-Related, in % of Online Shoppers, August 2018
3.8. Players
B2C E-Commerce Players Overview, May 2019
Top 5 Online Shopping Websites, incl. Total Website Visits on Desktop and Mobile, in millions, South Africa's Share of Total Visits on Desktop, in %, March 2019
4. Nigeria
4.1. Overview
B2C E-Commerce Market Overview, May 2019
4.2. Trends
Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, 2018
Breakdown of Devices Used for Online Shopping, in % of Online Purchases, 2018
Cross-Border Online Shoppers Penetration, in % of Online Shoppers, 12 Months to May 2018
4.3. Sales & Shares
B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2019f & 2023f
Share of B2C E-Commerce and Digitally Influenced Spending in Total Retail Spending, in %, 2017
4.4. Users & Shoppers
Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2017 - 2022f
Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 12 Months to May 2018
4.5. Products
Breakdown of Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2018
4.6. Payment
Payment Options Offered by Two Major E-Commerce Players, May 2019
Value and Number of the Internet (Web) and Mobile Payment Transactions, in NGN billion and in millions, 2011- 2018
4.7. Delivery
Delivery Options Offered by Two Major E-Commerce Players, May 2019
Top Barriers to Cross-Border Online Shopping, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, May 2018
4.8. Players
B2C E-Commerce Players Overview, May 2019
Top 5 Online Shopping Websites, incl. Total Number of Visits on Desktop and Mobile, in millions, Nigeria's Share of Total Visits on Desktop, in %, Pages Per Visit and Bounce Rate, April 2019
5. Egypt
5.1. Overview
B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, May 2019
5.2. Trends
Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, 2018
Shopping-Related Activities Carried Out Online, in % of Individuals, 2018
Cross-Border Online Shoppers Penetration, in % of Online Shoppers, 12 Months to May 2018
Top 3 Product Categories Purchased Cross-Border, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, May 2018
5.3. Sales & Shares
B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2017 - 2022f
B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2017
5.4. Users & Shoppers
Number of Internet Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Population, 2015 - 2018
Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2017 - 2022f
Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2018
5.5. Payment
Share of Online Shoppers Paying by Cash on Delivery, in %, 2018
Top 5 Payment Methods Used in Cross-Border E-Commerce, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, May 2018
Breakdown of Likelihood of Using Mobile Payments Next Year, in % of Internet Users, Q1 2018
5.6. Delivery
Top Barriers to Cross-Border Online Shopping, in % of Cross-Border Online Shoppers, May 2018
5.7. Players
Breakdown by B2C E-Commerce Sales by Retailer Types, in %, 2017
Top 5 Online Shopping Websites, incl. Total Number of Visits on Desktop and Mobile, in millions, Egypt's Share of Total Visits on Desktop, in %, Pages Per Visit and Bounce Rate, April 2019
6. Morocco
6.1. Overview
B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, May 2019
6.2. Trends
Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, 2018
Smartphone Penetration, in % of Mobile Phone Owners, by Age Group and Total, March 2018
6.3. Sales & Shares
Number of E-Commerce Transactions Made with Bank Cards, in millions, and Value, in MAD million, by Domestic Credit Cards and Domestic and Foreign Cards (Total), 2012 - 2018
6.4. Users & Shoppers
Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2011 - 2017
Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, February 2017 & March 2018
Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, by Living Area and Gender, March 2018
Breakdown of Number of Purchases Made Online per Year, in % of Online Shoppers, March 2018
6.5. Products
Top 15 Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers, March 2018
6.6. Payment
Barriers to Shopping Online, incl. Payment-Related, in % of Internet Users, March 2018
6.7. Delivery
Top 5 Drivers for Shopping Online, incl. Delivery-Related, in % of Online Shoppers, March 2018
Problems Encountered When Shopping Online, incl. Delivery-Related, in % of Online Shoppers, March 2018
6.8. Players
Top 5 Online Shopping Websites, incl. Total Number of Visits on Desktop and Mobile, in millions, Morocco's Share of Total Visits on Desktop, in %, Pages Per Visit and Bounce Rate, April 2019
7. Kenya
7.1. Overview
B2C E-Commerce Market Overview and International Comparisons, May 2019
7.2. Trends
Breakdown of Internet Traffic by Device, in %, 2018
7.3. Sales & Shares
B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD million, 2019e & 2023f
B2C E-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2017
7.4. Users & Shoppers
Internet Penetration, in % of Individuals, 2011 - 2017
Online Shopper Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2017
7.5. Payment
Mobile Payment Statistics, incl. Number of Transactions, in Millions, Value of Transactions, in KES Billion, Number of Accounts, in Millions, and Number of Agents, in Thousands, 2008 - 2018
Breakdown of Likelihood of Using Mobile Payments Next Year, in % of Internet Users, Q1 2018
7.6. Players
Top 2 Online Shopping Websites, incl. Total Number of Visits on Desktop and Mobile, in millions, Kenya's Share of Total Visits on Desktop, in %, Pages Per Visit and Bounce Rate, April 2019
Companies Mentioned
