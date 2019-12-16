VALHALLA, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement plan consulting, today announced the acquisition of Omaha, Nebraska-based benefits, retirement and risk management advisory firm, Marcotte Insurance Agency, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1927, Marcotte is a premier, multi-line insurance agency that has been delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to clients throughout the Midwest for nearly a century. The agency has 48 employees, in Omaha and Kearney, Nebraska, all of whom will be joining USI under the continued leadership of Marcotte’s President, David Bushey.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Bushey stated: “We are thrilled to be partnering with an established industry leader known for their employee benefits, retirement planning, commercial and personal risk expertise. Not only will our clients continue to benefit from the personalized local services they have come to expect from Marcotte, they now have access to USI’s expanded suite of best-in-class solutions, tools and national resources to help protect and grow their business.”

Donald McG. Woods, USI regional CEO, added: “This partnership establishes a new presence for USI in Nebraska, and we are excited to welcome David and the experienced professionals from Marcotte to the USI family. We look forward to advancing Marcotte’s longstanding tradition of delivering innovative solutions, service and expertise to clients through the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive knowledge platform that integrates proprietary analytics, networked resources and enterprise planning to deliver truly customized solutions with material financial impact to clients.”

About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects over 7,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

Timothy Denton USI Insurance Services 914-747-6339 timothy.denton@usi.com Edward J. Bowler USI Insurance Services 914-749-8504 ed.bowler@usi.com